World heading for 3.1°C temp rise as nations fail to meet climate goals

CHENNAI: The world is standing at a pivotal crossroads in the fight against climate change. A newly released Emissions Gap Report 2024 by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) has delivered a stark warning: if nations do not close a massive emissions gap by increasing climate pledges and delivering immediate actions, the Paris Agreement’s goal of limiting global warming to 1.5°C will be lost within a few years. The report, No More Hot Air … Please!, calls for a G20-led global mobilisation to cut greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions drastically.

As the upcoming COP29 conference in Baku, Azerbaijan, approaches, nations are under intense pressure to revise and strengthen their new Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) by February 2025 to prevent a climate catastrophe.

“Climate crunch time is here. We need global mobilization on a scale and pace never seen before – starting right now, before the next round of climate pledges – or the 1.5°C goal will soon be dead, and well below 2°C will take its place in the intensive care unit,” said Inger Andersen, Executive Director of UNEP. Andersen's remarks underscore the urgent need for decisive action at COP29 to set the stage for more ambitious NDCs in early 2025.

She said as things stand, the current NDCs have put the world on track for global temperature rise of 2.6 to 2.8 degrees this century and even worse, policies currently in place are insufficient to meet even these NDCs. If nothing changes and continues as we are, the temperature will rise by around 3.1 degrees by 2100. The consequences would frankly be unthinkable.

According to the UNEP report, Global emissions reached a record high of 57.1 gigatons of carbon dioxide equivalent (GtCO2e) in 2023, an increase of 1.3% from 2022. This rise was largely driven by emissions from the power sector, which emitted 15.1 GtCO2e, followed by transport (8.4 GtCO2e), agriculture (6.5 GtCO2e), and industry (6.5 GtCO2e). International aviation showed the sharpest rebound, with a 19.5% increase as travel demand neared pre-pandemic levels.