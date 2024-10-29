Sleep apnoea may result in diabetes

Sleep apnoea is a widespread but often misunderstood condition that can have serious implications on health and quality of life. Characterised by repeated interruptions in breathing during sleep, it affects not only the individual, but also their loved ones. Understanding the types, symptoms, and risks associated with sleep apnoea is crucial for early detection and effective management. Dr PS Shajahan, professor of pulmonary medicine at Government TD Medical College in Alappuzha, and vicechairman of IMA research cell in Kerala, shares insights on how to address this health condition in conversation with Unnikrishnan S. Edited. excerpts:

What is sleep apnoea and how does it impact the respiratory system during sleep?

It is a serious sleep disorder that disrupts airflow and decreases the oxygen levels in the body. This occurs either due to a blockage of the airway, known as obstructive sleep apnoea, or because the brain fails to properly regulate breathing, referred to as central sleep apnoea.

How is sleep apnoea diagnosed?

Diagnosis usually involves a sleep study, known as polysomnography, which records sleep patterns, breathing, and other vital signs.

How can untreated sleep apnoea impact other aspects of health, such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and mental health?

The repeated drop in blood oxygen levels during sleep can stress out the cardiovascular system. This can lead to high blood pressure, heart attacks and heart failure. In fact, this is one of the major causes of refractory hypertension and stroke. It is an important cause of insulin resistance in which the body responds less to available insulin and results in diabetes. Moreover, it can cause daytime sleepiness, fatigue, and irritability, which may contribute to psychosomatic issues such as depression and anxiety. The loud snoring associated with sleep apnoea can also disrupt the sleep of partners, affecting their mental health as well.

Who is most at risk of developing sleep apnoea? Are there lifestyle factors that contribute to its onset?

While anyone can develop sleep apnoea, middle-aged obese men are at the highest risk. Women are also affected, particularly after menopause. Young children, especially those with enlarged tonsils or adenoids, can be at risk as well. A family history of sleep apnoea increases susceptibility. Certain health conditions, such as heart disease, diabetes, thyroid disorders, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), can also elevate risk. Lifestyle factors, including smoking, alcohol use, and drug abuse, further contribute to the likelihood of developing sleep apnoea.

What should family members know about identifying or supporting a loved one with sleep apnoea?

Family members, especially partners, play a crucial role in supporting a loved one with sleep apnoea. Often, the individual may be unaware of their condition, so it’s typically the partner who observes sleep disturbances and encourages them to seek medical help.