Chasing the lights

Deepavali, the vibrant festival of lights, is celebrated with grandeur and reverence across the country, filling the air with a unique blend of joy, spirituality and the soft glow of countless deepas (lamps). As people gather to honour the triumph of light over darkness, various cities nationwide transform into enchanting spaces filled with deepas, lanterns, festivities and environmentally friendly events. Here are some of the top places to experience the magic of Deepavali this year.

Hampi

A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Hampi offers a one-of-a-kind Deepavali experience for history and culture enthusiasts. The city’s ancient ruins and temples are beautifully lit up for the festival, creating an ethereal setting for celebrations. With fewer crowds than larger cities, Hampi’s Deepavali is both serene and visually stunning, making it perfect for those seeking a peaceful yet culturally rich experience.

Ayodhya

With the historic Ram Mandir ready for its first Deepavali celebration, Ayodhya is set to mesmerise visitors with an awe-inspiring spectacle along the banks of the Saryu River. This year, the city aims to set a world record by lighting an astounding 28 lakh diyas. Special eco-friendly lamps, designed to prevent stains and soot, will illuminate the city as a tribute to environmental consciousness. The Ram temple complex will be adorned with elaborate floral decorations, divided into various thematic sections. In an effort to amplify the grandeur of the celebrations, the temple will remain open for ‘Bhavan Darshan’ from October 29 to November 1 until midnight, offering visitors an unforgettable experience of Deepotsav.

Varanasi

The ancient city of Varanasi, known for its Dev Deepavali celebrations, will be illuminated by 12 lakh diyas along the ghats of Kashi on November 15. Visitors can experience the spectacle from the river Ganga by booking a barge or boat and enjoying an unobstructed view of the breathtaking Ganga aarti. Green fireworks on the opposite bank will add a new layer to the evening’s beauty, followed by an aerial firecracker display, a laser show and colourful lighting projected against the sandbanks. With thorough planning by the tourism department in collaboration with local authorities, Dev Deepavali promises a captivating experience.

Kolkata

The destination comes to life during Deepavali with vibrant decorations, including oil lamps, lanterns and pandals scattered across the city. The main celebrations will take place on October 31 with fireworks and city lights casting an entrancing glow. On November 1, visitors can explore the city’s famous pandals, especially in areas like Barasat and central Kolkata. These venues offer musical performances, fairs and various cultural events, creating an engaging atmosphere that celebrates both community and tradition.

Udaipur

Known as the ‘City of Lakes,’ Udaipur celebrates Deepavali with royal elegance. The City Palace and the surrounding lakes will be adorned with lights and the reflections in the waters add to the city’s charm. Visitors can explore local markets and palace courtyards and indulge in the festive atmosphere, with fireworks illuminating the skyline.

