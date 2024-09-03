Is Covid-19 triggering type-1 diabetes in children?

A recent report in Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) suggests that children who are at high risk for type-1 diabetes and have not yet shown symptoms may be more likely to develop the chronic disease after contracting Covid-19.

The findings indicate that the virus could potentially trigger an autoimmune response targeting the pancreas and causing damage to beta cells, ultimately leading to the onset of type-1 diabetes (T1D) in individuals who were not previously considered at risk.

Researchers in Germany conducted a study that followed 509 children from February 2015 to October 2023. The study focused on children between the ages of 1-16 with multiple islet autoantibodies. These proteins are known to attack and harm the cells in the pancreas that produce insulin, eventually leading to type-1 diabetes. Islet autoantibodies can be detected in the blood long before any symptoms of diabetes appear, making them powerful indicators of the likelihood of developing type-1 diabetes.

Before the pandemic, the diagnosis rate for diabetes in children was 6.4 cases per 100 children per year. This rate did not show a significant increase when the study participants were not infected with the Covid-19 virus. However, among the 236 children who did contract Covid-19, the rate of transitioning to a clinical diagnosis of diabetes more than doubled, reaching 14 cases per 100 children per year.