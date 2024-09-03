Symptoms for RSV similar to common cold

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) is a common virus that primarily impacts the respiratory system. It is especially concerning for infants and young children, although it can affect individuals of all ages. RSV can lead to conditions such as bronchiolitis, which is inflammation of the small airways in the lungs, and pneumonia. The virus is named ‘syncytial’ because it causes infected cells to fuse into large, multinucleated cells called syncytia.

Diagnosis of RSV typically involves a combination of medical history, physical examination, and, when necessary, laboratory tests such as a nasal swab to confirm the presence of the virus. RSV is highly contagious and spreads through direct contact, respiratory droplets, or close contact with an infected person. Symptoms of RSV can range from mild, cold-like symptoms, such as a runny nose and mild fever, to more severe issues like rapid breathing and wheezing.

“RSV often causes mild, cold-like symptoms that usually resolve on their own. Most infections do not require specific treatment,” said Dr P S Shajahan, professor of pulmonary medicine at Government TD Medical College in Alappuzha, and vice-chairman of IMA research cell in Kerala. “Management focuses on symptomatic relief with medications like paracetamol and antihistamines. Adequate rest and hydration are also important.”

Dr Shajahan emphasised that RSV can be more severe in certain high-risk groups, including infants, young children, the elderly, pregnant women, and those with pre-existing lung conditions. For these vulnerable groups, hospitalisation might be necessary. “There is no specific antiviral treatment for RSV, and antibiotics are neither indicated nor recommended,” he added. “Vaccines are available for adults, and discussions are ongoing to make them available for children as well.”