Explore the stunning landscapes that define USA’s Golden State

From the star-studded allure of La La Land to the intense action of The Rock and beloved shows like Big Little Lies and The Big Bang Theory, California has long been a beloved backdrop for some of the most iconic screen moments in history. This state is a land of endless possibilities, where legendary landmarks, breathtaking landscapes and vibrant cultures converge to create unforgettable experiences. Whether you’re a movie buff, a TV show enthusiast or simply a traveller seeking to immerse yourself in the magic of the Golden State, here is a diverse itinerary of California that captures the essence of its cinematic charm.

Located in Southern California, San Diego is a coastal paradise that attracts visitors from around the world with its warm climate and stunning beaches. Famous waterfront spots like La Jolla, Del Mar and Swami’s Beach are ideal for beach sports and relaxation. These beaches are not just about the waves — they’re surrounded by vibrant communities that offer outstanding culinary experiences, luxurious hotels and resorts and shops that celebrate local culture.

Nestled between San Diego and Los Angeles, Orange County is home to some of California’s most beloved attractions. The crown jewel is Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, where the magic of The Happiest Place on Earth comes to life. Don’t miss Autopia, the only Tomorrowland attraction remaining from the park’s opening day in 1955. After a day of enchantment, head to the Anaheim Packing District, a multistory food hall brimming with local eateries, tasting rooms and entertainment spaces.