Secret of the Sahyadri!

The first time we heard that we were invited to Belagavi for a familiarisation trip, our reaction was: is there anything worth seeing there? How uninformed were we, because our maiden visit to the city proved that the place had so much to offer and lots more!

Belagavi, Belgaum or Belgaon. Call it what you may, the city traces its origins to the 12th Century CE, when the Ratta Dynasty shifted their capital from Saundatti (80 kms away) to what was then called Venugram (Bamboo Village). One of the first areas they developed is now within the safekeeping of the Belgaum Fort and is known as the Kamal Basadi area. The city then passed in and out of several kingdoms and finally into independent India, where it has continued to be claimed by two states — the current parent state of Karnataka and also the neighbouring state of Maharashtra.

With an average elevation of 770 metres (2,530 feet), the climate is pleasant and the city is a great place to head to at anytime of the year. If you get a chance to visit Belagavi anytime soon, here are some of the places that you have to visit, just so you, like us, change your opinion about this beautiful ‘gaum’ on the Sahyadri foothills.

Kamal Basadi

The Kamal Basadi was built by Birchiraja, also called Jaya Raya, an officer in the court of Kartavirya IV of the Ratta Dynasty in 1204 CE under the guidance of a Jain monk. According to two stone tablets, now placed inside Royal Asiatic Society branch in Mumbai, an inscription dating back to 1205 CE, the temple was constructed by the architect Kartaviryadeva and Yuvrajakumara Mallikarjunadeva.