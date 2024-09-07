Broken promise

CHENNAI: As the COP29 negotiations draw closer, the climate finance gap between developed and developing nations remains a major hurdle, casting a shadow over the upcoming summit. With less than three months to go, the pressure is mounting on wealthier countries to make good on their promises and agree to a new climate finance goal that adequately supports vulnerable nations in their fight against climate change.

However, a recently published UN negotiations document reveals that a deal remains elusive, with seven competing proposals on the table and little consensus in sight.

Developed countries have long committed to mobilise $100 billion per year by 2020 to help poor nations adapt to the impacts of climate change and transition to greener economies. However, this goal has repeatedly fallen short. The funding shortfall was particularly glaring in 2020 and 2021, when developed countries failed to meet the target, sowing mistrust among the Global South. Although the $100 billion goal was finally met in 2022, the delay and under-delivery highlighted the fragility of international climate finance commitments.

As the world prepares for COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan, there is a renewed push for a new, more ambitious collective quantified goal on climate finance (NCQG). This new target, set to replace the $100 billion goal, is intended to reflect the evolving needs of developing countries, taking into account the growing urgency of climate action and the increasing severity of climate impacts.