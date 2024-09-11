Anti-Universe the answer to Dark Matter?

The universe is expanding faster than the speed of light! This is one of the most profound discoveries in modern cosmology, fundamentally altering our understanding of all that exists. This theory originated from observations made in the early 20th century, and has since been supported by multiple astronomical evidences.

The idea that the universe is expanding was first proposed by a Belgian priest and astronomer Georges Lemaitre in 1927, who suggested that the universe began from a ‘primeval atom’ and has been expanding ever since. This hypothesis was corroborated by Edwin Hubble’s observations, in 1929.

Hubble discovered that galaxies are moving away from us in all directions, and formulated the Hubble’s Law, according to which, the velocity at which a galaxy is receding is directly proportional to its distance from us. The expansion of the universe is described by the metric expansion of space, which is governed by the equations of General Relativity formulated by Albert Einstein.

Despite multiple efforts, the exact value of the Hubble constant remains a topic of debate due to differing results.

Dark Matter

This gave birth to many other theories, including the existence of dark matter. The existence of dark matter has been extremely crucial for explaining the structure and formation of galaxies, and the large structure of the universe. Without dark matter, the formation of galaxies and large cosmic structures as we observe them today would not be possible.