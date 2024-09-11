Power from plants: Biofuelling a green future

Firstly, the raw materials required for production are gathered and preserved for further processing.

The materials that are collected mostly include sugarcane, corn, agricultural leftovers, and at times, algae that are cultivated in specially-designed ponds and lakes.

After the materials are collected, they undergo an additional process, where the required components are extracted by procedures such as fermentation, distillation and transesterification, depending on the type of biofuel that will be produced. Then, the extracted components are refined and processed to meet the requirements.

Importance of biofuels

Biofuels are important because they are now considered a critical component to foster a cleaner and more sustainable environment. Compared to fossil fuels like coal, petroleum and natural gas, biofuels leave much lower carbon footprints, making them a perfect alternative to reduce emissions.

According to a recent report this year, the current population of India is recorded at 1.45 billion, which by 2050, is expected to breach 1.69 billion. In order to respond to the expected future demand, it is pertinent to use natural resources more efficiently and ensure that we start using more renewable energy sources; in this case -- biofuel. Demand for fossil fuels will increase in future, and we also know that consumption is scattered around the globe.

Hence, to reduce fossil fuel dependence, it is important to enhance and save energy, and we can do this by reducing our reliance on fossil fuels, and ensuring that biofuel consumption is equally distributed. Lastly, using biofuel as an alternative source can put in motion a circular economy by reducing waste generation and using resources most positively.

Types of Biofuels

Biofuels are renewable sources of energy that are extracted from plant waste. They are obtained from natural biomass and later converted into liquid and gaseous forms. These fuels are available in all parts of the world, and are classified into three types-

1 Biodiesel: Produced from vegetable oils, animal fat and recycled cooking grease

2 Bioethanol: Primarily produced by fermenting sugars mostly found in crops like sugarcane, corn and starchy plants

3 Biomethanol: Its process usually involves converting biomass or waste into usable fuel. Agricultural waste, forest residues, municipal solid waste, and industrial waste are some common sources of biomethanol