Kerala continues to enchant travellers with its new offerings

If you’re planning a trip to Kerala, several recent developments make it even more enticing. Whether you’re drawn to nature, cultural festivals or eco-friendly tourism, Kerala offers new experiences to elevate your journey.

Nestled near the meeting point of the Meenachilar and Kodular rivers, the village of Malarikkal in Kottayam transforms into a stunning pink landscape each September due to the blooming of water lilies. These exquisite flowers, which hold cultural significance as the national flower of Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, represent beauty and grace. The Malarikkal Water Lily Festival is an annual celebration of this breathtaking natural phenomenon, covering approximately 2,500 acres of paddy fields across the J Block and Thiruvaykkari polders of the village. The water lily season occurs between September and October, right at the close of the monsoon. The best time to visit and take in this spectacle is from 6 am to 10 am, as the flowers begin to wilt later in the morning. Visitors are also treated to boat rides that allow them to glide through the rivers, surrounded by pink, white and crimson blooms, with occasional glimpses of blue and white water lilies.

For those seeking a more thrilling experience, the Nehru Trophy Boat Race (NTBR) is a not-to-be-missed event. Held annually on the tranquil waters of Punnamada Lake near Alappuzha, the 70th edition of the race was postponed due to the devastating landslides in Wayanad earlier this year. However, the event has been rescheduled for September 28, much to the excitement of boat race enthusiasts. The 2024 edition will feature nine competitive categories, with 74 boats registered, including 19 of the famous Chundan Vallams or snake boats, which are traditional symbols of Kerala’s boat racing heritage. The race is sure to be an exhilarating spectacle of fierce competition and local tradition.

In addition to these cultural highlights, Kerala is making strides in promoting eco-conscious tourism. As part of the Malinya Muktham Nava Keralam (Garbage-Free New Kerala) campaign, the state will designate 25 of its most popular tourist spots as Green Tourism Destinations. This initiative, aiming for completion by March 2025, seeks to foster environmentally sustainable tourism practices while ensuring a cleaner, greener state. Though the official announcement is expected on 2nd October 2024, some of the planned green destinations include the Mangalam Dam Park and Kanjirapuzha Dam in Palakkad, Alappuzha Beach, Kite Beach Park in Kasaragod, Iritty Eco Park and Chal Beach in Kannur, Lokanarkavu Temple in Kozhikode, the Nilambur Teak Museum in Malappuram and Konni Eco Tourism – Elephant Shelter in Pathanamthitta, among others.