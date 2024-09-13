Apple’s new AI to enhance writing, email, and more

NEW DELHI: With the launch of the iPhone 16 series, Apple also introduced Apple Intelligence. The iPhone maker calls it a personal intelligence system for iPhone, iPad, and Mac that combines the power of generative models with personal context to deliver intelligence that is relevant to its users. The feature is deeply integrated into iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia. It will help users create language and images, take action across apps, and draw from personal context to simplify and accelerate everyday tasks.

“We’re thrilled to introduce a new chapter in Apple innovation. Apple Intelligence will transform what users can do with our products — and what our products can do for our users,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. Cook also claimed that the feature is completely secure, and the information it collects will stay private.

Writing enhancement

Apple Intelligence will assist users of the iPhone 16 series and those running iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia in rewriting, proofreading, and summarising text almost anywhere they write. This includes Mail, Notes, Pages, and third-party apps. The writing tools help users refine class notes, perfect a blog post, or craft an email with greater confidence. The Rewrite feature allows users to select from different versions of their text and adjust the tone to suit the audience and purpose.

Email management

Apple Intelligence introduces a new section at the top of the inbox to highlight the most urgent emails, such as same-day dinner invitations or boarding passes. It doesn’t show the first few lines of each email but provides summaries without needing to open them. For long threads, users can view key details with a single tap. Smart Reply offers quick response suggestions, and the system identifies questions in emails to ensure all inquiries are addressed. In the Notes and Phone apps, users can now record, transcribe, and summarise audio. Participants are notified when recording starts during a call, and a summary is generated once the call ends to capture key points.