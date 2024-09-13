Apple’s new AI to enhance writing, email, and more

NEW DELHI: With the launch of the iPhone 16 series, Apple also introduced Apple Intelligence. The iPhone maker calls it a personal intelligence system for iPhone, iPad, and Mac that combines the power of generative models with personal context to deliver intelligence that is relevant to its users. The feature is deeply integrated into iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia. It will help users create language and images, take action across apps, and draw from personal context to simplify and accelerate everyday tasks.
“We’re thrilled to introduce a new chapter in Apple innovation. Apple Intelligence will transform what users can do with our products — and what our products can do for our users,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. Cook also claimed that the feature is completely secure, and the information it collects will stay private.
Writing enhancement
Apple Intelligence will assist users of the iPhone 16 series and those running iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia in rewriting, proofreading, and summarising text almost anywhere they write. This includes Mail, Notes, Pages, and third-party apps. The writing tools help users refine class notes, perfect a blog post, or craft an email with greater confidence. The Rewrite feature allows users to select from different versions of their text and adjust the tone to suit the audience and purpose.
Email management
Apple Intelligence introduces a new section at the top of the inbox to highlight the most urgent emails, such as same-day dinner invitations or boarding passes. It doesn’t show the first few lines of each email but provides summaries without needing to open them. For long threads, users can view key details with a single tap. Smart Reply offers quick response suggestions, and the system identifies questions in emails to ensure all inquiries are addressed. In the Notes and Phone apps, users can now record, transcribe, and summarise audio. Participants are notified when recording starts during a call, and a summary is generated once the call ends to capture key points.
Image playground
With Image Playground, users can create images in seconds, choosing from three styles: animation, illustration, or sketch. This feature is built into apps such as Messages and is available through a dedicated app for experimenting with different concepts and styles. All images are created on-device, allowing users to experiment freely. Also, searching for photos and videos is more convenient with Apple Intelligence. Users can search using natural language such as “Maya skateboarding in a tie-dye shirt” or “Katie with stickers on her face”. The search in videos is also more powerful, allowing users to find specific moments in clips. Additionally, the new Clean Up tool can remove distracting objects from the background of photos without altering the subject.
Enhanced Siri
Powered by Apple Intelligence, Siri is now more deeply integrated into the system experience. It can follow along if users stumble over words and maintain context from one request to the next.
Users can type to Siri and switch between text and voice communication as needed. Siri also features a new design with an elegant glowing light around the edge of the screen when active.
It now provides device support everywhere and can answer thousands of questions about iPhone, iPad, and Mac functionalities, from scheduling an email in the Mail app to switching between Light and Dark Mode.
Integration with ChatGPT
Apple is integrating ChatGPT access into iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia, allowing users to leverage its expertise and document-understanding capabilities without switching tools.
Siri can tap into ChatGPT’s knowledge when needed.
Users are prompted for permission before any questions, documents, or photos are sent to ChatGPT, and Siri then presents the answers directly.