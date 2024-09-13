Huawei unveils world’s first tri-fold smartphone Mate X T Ultimate Edition

NEW DELHI: Hours after Apple launched the iPhone 16 series on Thursday, Chinese tech giant Huawei introduced the world’s first tri-fold smartphone, the Mate X T Ultimate Edition.

The device features a tablet-size 10.2-inch foldable 3K resolution OLED screen. When fully folded, it can be used like a 6.4-inch smartphone; when partially opened, it transforms into a 7.9-inch foldable smartphone; and when fully opened, it turns into a 10.2-inch tablet. Huawei’s tri-fold technology uses a single screen that folds at two levels.

Priced at 19,999 Yuan (approximately Rs 2,35,000), the Mate X T Ultimate Edition is available for pre-order starting September 12 and will go on sale on September 20. However, it will be available only in China for now. To achieve this innovative design, Huawei incorporated cutting-edge technology, including an ultra-tough laminated structure and non-Newtonian fluid.

The phone features two hinges, with an inner fold that resists compression and an outer fold that resists tension, ensuring seamless movement. The Mate X T also includes a sophisticated camera system with a 50MP primary rear camera, complemented by a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 12MP telephoto lens with 5.5x optical zoom. For selfies, the device has an 8-megapixel front camera situated within a punch-hole cutout.

In terms of battery life, the Mate X T is equipped with a 5,600mAh silicon carbon battery, claimed to be the world’s thinnest battery used in a smartphone. Originally designed for a niche audience, the Mate X T garnered interest from over three million potential buyers before its launch.