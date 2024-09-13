Oracle announces 50 role-based AI agents

BENGALURU: From new specialised AI agents to capabilities within Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience and a new replenishment solution that helps healthcare customers, Oracle made many tech announcements at its Oracle CloudWorld conference, which concluded on September 12 in Las Vegas.

Oracle’s role-based AI agents, powered by Gen AI, will help successfully execute frequent, repetitive tasks and allow employees and managers to focus their time on more strategic tasks and initiatives, the tech company announced at the conference.

The new AI agents enable customers to re-imagine how work is done and help achieve new levels of productivity across finance, supply chain, HR, sales, marketing, and service, it added. “The new AI agents have the potential to completely change the way we work and do business,” said Steve Miranda, executive vice-president of applications development at Oracle.

Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management AI agents include shift scheduling assistant, employee hiring advisor and benefits analyst.

AI capabilities to help B2B buyers and sellers

The company has announced new unified digital buying channels and AI capabilities that help B2B buyers and sellers streamline collaboration around orders and contracts.

New capabilities in the company’s revenue transformation solution include generative AI for contract summarisation that helps firms reduce contract processing time and also close deals faster. Sellers can capitalise on sales opportunities with gen AI.