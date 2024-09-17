Presbyopia typically affects people in their 40s

The performance of visual functions decreases as one ages. With at least two billion people affected globally, presbyopia is the world’s leading cause of visual loss. One-third of India’s population is affected by vision related issues due to ageing. Hemant Kumar Rout discusses with Dr Sandip Kumar Sahu, associate professor of ophthalmology, AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, about presbyopia and claims on the new eye drop PresVu that it will eliminate the need for reading glasses. Edited excerpts:

What is presbyopia and how is it diagnosed?

Presbyopia is an age-related condition where the eye’s lens becomes less flexible, making it difficult to focus on objects close to the eye. It typically starts to affect people in their 40s, and continues to degrade till 65. The symptoms develop gradually. People should consult an eye specialist when they have to hold a reading material farther away to see the letters clearly, blurred vision at normal reading distance, and eyestrain or headache after reading or doing work closer to eyes. The symptoms are more severe if the person is tired, or in an area with dim lighting. Presbyopia is diagnosed with a comprehensive eye exam that includes a visual acuity test, refraction test, and sometimes a near vision test.

The eye doctor assesses how well one can see at different distances, and determines whether there is a need for reading glasses or other corrective lenses.