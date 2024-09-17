Reduce screen exposure to stop vision loss

Dr Ashwin Santosh Shetty, consultant ophthalmologist at Aster CMI Hospital, noted a spike in cases, pointing out that 25% of people in the 25-40 age group are facing eye strain due to increased working hours in front of and insufficient breaks from screens.

“The problem is not limited to adults, children are also increasingly experiencing eye problems, primarily due to excessive screen time for learning and leisure activities, reduced outdoor play, and poor digital hygiene,” he said.

The symptoms are usually reversible with proper care, such as reducing screen exposure, encouraging outdoor activities, and consulting an ophthalmologist if symptoms persist, says Dr Shetty. He stressed on the importance of managing screen time and fostering good digital habits, especially in children who may have underlying conditions like hypermetropia (farsightedness) that can worsen with prolonged screen use.

Elaborating on the symptoms and its sub-categories, Dr Sukanya Meikandasivam, consultant ophthalmologist at Gleneagles BGS Hospital, said it can be categorised into three types: visual symptoms (blurry vision, visual discomfort, and double vision), ocular symptoms (dry eyes, redness, reflex tearing, and irritation), and extraocular symptoms (headaches, shoulder pain, and discomfort in the neck and back).

Doctors said that the shift to remote work or work from home and the surge in online classes has exacerbated CVS cases, particularly among children and young adults. A notable rise in symptoms was observed owing to increased screen time for virtual meetings, online classes, and entertainment, says Dr Sukanya.

She adds that children are at greater risk owing to poor screen habits, such as holding devices too close and infrequent blinking. Dr Shetty, on the other hand, points out that apart from children, IT professionals and those with pre-existing conditions such as dry eye syndrome or uncorrected refractive errors are at higher risk.

To mitigate CVS, experts recommend the 20-20-20 rule: every 20 minutes, look at something 20 feet away for at least 20 seconds. Maintaining proper posture, adjusting screen brightness, and ensuring adequate lighting can help reduce symptoms. While lubricating eye drops can offer temporary relief, it’s important to consult an ophthalmologist to determine if symptoms are due to insufficient tear production or excessive evaporation.