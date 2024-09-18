Rising threats in the Himalayas: Glacial lake outburst floods

On the intervening night of October 3-4, 2023, South Lhonak, a glacial lake in the Sikkim Himalaya burst, causing flood and huge destruction downstream. More than 150 people reportedly died, and critical infrastructure, including the Teesta-III dam and agricultural land, were damaged in the devastating event. More recently, on August 16, 2024, a glacial lake in the Nepal Himalayas flooded Thame village in the Khumbu region of Nepal Himalayas, destroying properties, including 20 houses, an elementary school, and a clinic and displacing 135 people. Rapid deglaciation due to climate change in the Himalayan region has given rise to an increased number (and area) of glacial lakes. In addition, high seismic activity, and steep topography in the Himalayan region, have rendered these lakes highly prone to catastrophic flood events.

Glaciers are known to be highly sensitive to climate change and are visible indicators of rising global temperatures. A lake is formed in the foreground of some of the retreating glaciers. These lakes are formed and typically dammed by unstable and unconsolidated materials (rocks, boulders, pebbles, cobble, soil, etc.) from the valley floor and glacier deposits. Glaciated mountainous regions, especially the Hindu Kush Himalayas (HKH), are witnessing a rise in catastrophic flood events called the Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs). A GLOF involves the abrupt release and downstream movement of water and sediments from the glacial lakes. GLOFs can cause massive damage to both lives and infrastructure.

Recent global estimates suggest the presence of more than 1,10,000 glacial lakes with an area of ~15,000 sq km. The area of the glacial lakes has increased at a rate of ~22% per decade between 1990 and 2020. Between 850 and 2022, more than 3,000 GLOFs were recorded worldwide. More than 10 million people are globally exposed to the impacts of GLOFs and it has been estimated that more than half of the globally exposed population to GLOFs is found in just four countries: India, Pakistan, Peru, and China. Among these HKH has the highest potential for GLOF impacts. An estimated 18% of these GLOFs have been recorded in this region.

The International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD), Kathmandu has documented about 700 GLOFs in the HKH since the 1833 killing more than 7,000 people. The number of GLOFs recorded globally has increased in most glaciated mountain regions. In the Himalayan region, the number of GLOFs is projected to triple by the end of this century due to the changing climate.