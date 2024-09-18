When two become one

Planting new species

Today, however, scientists have taken hybridisation miles ahead, developing a host of exotic new species in controlled environments by mixing genes. This brings us to the idea of artificial hybridisation, a deliberate process often used in agriculture – to boost yield, and increase productivity and income.

Scientists have experimented developing certain exotic crops. The first plant hybrid was produced by Thomas Fairchild in 1717. He created a plant hybrid by crossing two varieties of flowering plants – Sweet Willam (Dianthus barbatus) and Carnation (Dianthus caryophyllus) – resulting in a ‘Fairchild’s Mule’. Later, his research formed a base for other scientific studies on crop improvement in breeding programmes.

Plant hybrids are the offspring of two different varieties of plant species, and often have a greater genetic diversity than the parent plants. In short, plant hybridisation is a process through which new fruits and vegetables can be derived. These hybrids are often developed for disease resistance, to change the size of the parent plant, flower or fruit, to increase flowering, taste or even the colour of the fruits.

Plant hybridisation is where the pollen of one plant is transferred to flowers of a different variety. But before doing so, the breeder needs to decide which plant he wants to use as the female, and from which plant he wants to extract the pollen. Once this is decided, the pistil is pollinated manually, and it is also ensured that all the stamens are removed from the plant to prevent self-pollination.

Prominent plant hybrids

Hybrid lilies: Hybrid lilies or liliums are often termed Asiatic hybrids or Oriental hybrids. They can be easily grown in pots, with ample light and water

Triticale: Triticale is a hybrid crop combining the high yield of wheat with the hardiness and disease resistance of rye

Pluot: This is the offspring of plum and apricot, containing the shape of the plum and the smooth skin and juicy nature of the apricot

Tangor: Tangor is created by combining tangerine and orange. Slightly smaller than an orange, it is sweeter and more fragrant