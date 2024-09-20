Cosmos calling!

Stargazing, once the domain of romantic Bollywood dream sequences is now rapidly gaining traction as a unique experience in India. With the nation’s dark skies offering an unparalleled canvas for celestial exploration, the allure of getting a closer look at the cosmos is drawing in more and more enthusiasts. Earlier this year, the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board, in partnership with Starscapes, an astro-tourism company, launched Nakshatra Sabha — India’s first-ever annual campaign dedicated to promoting astro-tourism. Held at the iconic George Everest in Mussoorie, the inaugural event of this ongoing campaign offered a perfect blend of cosmic wonder and cultural engagement. The campaign, which runs until mid-2025, promises to take participants on a journey to Uttarakhand’s best dark-sky locations, such as Uttarkashi, Pithoragarh, Nainital and Chamoli. Through activities like stargazing, solar observations, astrophotography contests and camping under the stars, Nakshatra Sabha brings astronomy enthusiasts and travellers together for an immersive experience of our galaxy.

Our two-day visit to Nakshatra Sabha at George Everest was a whirlwind of excitement. The campsite itself was an aesthetic delight, set on a mountain slope offering panoramic views of the lush Himalayan range. There were tents for everything — small film screenings about the solar system and beyond, souvenir shops, rocket-making stations and even astronaut photo booths. But of course, the highlight was stargazing itself. Armed with specialised equipment and guided by experts, we had the chance to explore the stars and planets like never before. Before we delved into our celestial adventure, we were advised to avoid any bright lights or screens to allow our eyes to adjust to the dark, enhancing our ability to spot stars.