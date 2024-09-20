Salesforce and Google Cloud Partner to deliver autonomous AI agents

BENGALURU: Salesforce and Google Cloud have partnered to create Salesforce Agentforce Agents that help people collaborate across Salesforce Customer 360 and Google Workspace apps.

Customers can now deploy autonomous agents that can take action and work seamlessly in the apps they use every day, Salesforce said. Agentforce and Google Workspace interactions will be generally available later this year. Agentforce agents can also take action based on data in Google BigQuery, without having to move or copy data, through integrations available with Zero Copy technology, the company added.

With the existing integration between Salesforce Data Cloud and Google BigQuery, customers can ground their AI agents in Agentforce with data from across both platforms. For example, e-commerce customers can ground their Merchant Agent, which assists ecommerce merchandisers, on relevant information stored in BigQuery such as data on purchasing, ad spend, and customer segmentation. Agents can also use Retrieval Augmented Generation to take action on accurate, real-time data from Data Cloud.

“We’re creating the world’s first agent ecosystem together with partners like Google Cloud,” said Brian Landsman, executive vice-president, Global Technology Partners, Salesforce. “Humans work across many systems to get work done, and to be effective, agents need to as well. Together, Salesforce and Google Cloud are delivering a fully AI-infused productivity suite,” he added.