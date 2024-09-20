Sri Vijaya Puram: A scenic journey through Port Blair, now renamed!

In a symbolic move to honour India’s rich history and freedom struggle, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that Port Blair, the picturesque capital of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, will now be known as Sri Vijaya Puram. This name change is part of the Indian government’s broader initiative to shed colonial imprints and embrace the legacy of Indian heritage. As the rechristened city steps into a new era, it’s a perfect opportunity to rediscover its timeless charm and explore the best it has to offer.

Sri Vijaya Puram, nestled in the Bay of Bengal, is a tropical paradise brimming with history, culture and natural beauty. The most iconic landmark in Sri Vijaya Puram is the Cellular Jail, more famously known as Kala Paani. This colonial-era prison once held India’s freedom fighters, who were subjected to brutal treatment by British rulers. Now a national memorial, the jail serves as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made during the country’s freedom struggle.

A short drive from the city centre, Corbyn’s Cove offers a tranquil retreat for those seeking sun, sand and surf. This pristine beach, lined with swaying coconut palms, is perfect for unwinding or indulging in water sports. Adventure seekers can opt for jet skiing or parasailing, while others might prefer simply lounging by the shore, soaking in the serene surroundings. Even more colonial is Ross Island, which once served as the administrative headquarters of the British. This now ruined island offers a fascinating glimpse into the colonial past. The remnants of British bungalows, churches and a hospital are slowly being reclaimed by nature, with overgrown roots and vines entwining the structures.

For those with a passion for marine life, a visit to Mahatma Gandhi Marine National Park is an absolute must. Situated in Wandoor, about 30 kilometres from the city, the park is home to a vibrant underwater world. Snorkelling and scuba diving enthusiasts can witness colourful coral reefs, exotic marine species and even the occasional turtle. If diving isn’t your cup of tea, glassbottom boat rides offer an equally enchanting view of the underwater ecosystem. Make a final pit stop at Chidiya Tapu, fondly known as the Sunset Point. This small beach, surrounded by dense mangroves and tropical forests, is a haven for birdwatchers and nature enthusiasts. As the day draws to a close, the sunset here is nothing short of magical, with the sky ablaze in hues of orange and pink.

Sri Vijaya Puram is accessible by air and ship.