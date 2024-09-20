YouTube unveils Generative AI tools and community features to empower creators

NEW DELHI: YouTube on Thursday announced a suite of AI-powered capabilities, community tools, and monetisation features aimed at helping creators build their audiences, drive business growth, and foster deeper connections with fans. YouTube CEO Neal Mohan emphasised the platform’s commitment to nurturing creativity, community building, and economic growth for creators. “We’re committed to making sure creativity flourishes, communities thrive, and the creator economy grows on YouTube. We want to create a future full of opportunities,” Mohan said.

Veo integration revolutionises video creation

YouTube will integrate Google DeepMind’s generative video model Veo into YouTube Shorts, enabling creators to generate extraordinary video backgrounds and 6-second standalone clips. This technology will provide unprecedented creative freedom for both new and established creators.

Building deeper connections with communities

Communities, a new destination for creators and fans to connect, converse, and build relationships, will be available to select creators in the US and India. This feature will enable creators to start conversations with their viewers and foster a sense of belonging.

Enhanced TV experience for creators

YouTube’s TV experience will be updated to allow creators to organise content into seasons and episodes, implement immersive content, and streamline subscription options. This update comes as the number of creators making a majority of their YouTube revenue on TV screens has increased by more than 30%.

Inspiration Tab expansion

The Inspiration Tab in YouTube Studio will be expanded to provide AI-powered title, thumbnail, and content ideas to creators through 2024. This feature aims to transform the content creation process.

Community Hub and Hype features

The YouTube Studio mobile app’s Comments tab will be renamed to “Community,” featuring AI-enhanced reply suggestions. Additionally, the new Hype feature will allow fans to rally behind emerging creators, with a leaderboard showcasing top-performing videos.

Monetisation opportunities

YouTube also announced Gifts, powered by Jewels, a digital gifting system enabling creators to earn on YouTube. Furthermore, the YouTube Shopping affiliate program will expand to Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Auto Dubbing expansion

YouTube’s auto dubbing tool will be available to hundreds of thousands more content creators across the world, supporting additional languages including Spanish, Portuguese, French, Italian, and many more.