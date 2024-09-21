CHENNAI: The European Union’s (EU) Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), which is set to roll out from 2026, will have far-reaching implications for global trade. Particularly for developing countries, such as India, the CBAM poses both a challenge and an opportunity. While it aims to reduce global carbon emissions and prevent “carbon leakage” the relocation of industries to countries with less stringent climate policiesit has triggered concerns over its impact on economies that are still industrialising.

CBAM is a key component of the EU’s broader climate plan, known as the “Fit for 55” package, which seeks to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 55% by 2030 and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. This mechanism imposes carbon tariffs on imported goods, specifically high-carbon products such as steel, iron, cement, aluminum, fertilizers, and electricity. The goal is to align the carbon price of imports with that of domestically produced goods, ensuring a level playing field for European industries that are already subject to carbon taxes under the EU’s Emissions Trading System (ETS).

However, as CBAM enters its transitional phase, developing countries like India and regions like Africa are raising concerns. The mechanism’s potential to disrupt trade flows and impose significant costs on exporters has triggered debates on global trade fairness, climate justice, and the principle of “Common But Differentiated Responsibilities” (CBDR), which recognises that developed nations have greater responsibilities for addressing climate change due to their historical emissions.

What CBAM entails?

CBAM is designed to address carbon emissions by placing a tariff on imports based on their embedded carbon content. During the initial phase from October 2023 to December 2025, exporters to the EU will be required to report the carbon content of their products. However, no actual carbon tax will be levied during this transition period. From January 2026 onward, importers will begin paying the carbon tariffs, with the scheme gradually expanding until 2034.

For countries like India, where industries such as steel, aluminum, and cement play a crucial role in exports to the EU, CBAM poses a direct threat to competitiveness. These sectors are energy-intensive, and India’s reliance on coal-based energy makes its carbon footprint particularly high. As a result, Indian exporters will either have to absorb the cost of the carbon tax or invest in decarbonization technologies—both of which could erode profit margins and hinder growth.