Researchers seek to expand conservation reserve ambit of Endangered Kolar bats

BENGALURU: A cave in Kolar, around 63 km from Bengaluru, is the only known home of a specific species of bats. Called the Kolar Leaf Nosed bats (KLNB), a small colony of this highly endangered species has somehow managed to survive in the Hanumanahalli cave amid various challenges of urbanisation and concretisation.

While its habitat has been declared a conservation reserve, researchers from the Bat Conservation India Trust are looking at ways to expand its ambit to the nearby hills that are possibly foraging grounds for the KLNB.

According to the researchers, KLNB is found nowhere else. The Hanumanahalli cave is both their roosting and breeding site. To protect their habitat, the state government based on the report from researchers and the Karnataka Forest Department, in July 2019, declared it as a conservation reserve. Yet, their habitat is not fully safe.

Rajesh Puttaswamaiah, Citizen Scientist and Trustee of the Trust, told The New Indian Express that the cave is surrounded by agricultural land and fields. These bats feed on insects found in these lands. But with changing agricultural activities, increased use of pesticides, changing cropping patterns and farmers selling their land, these endemic bat species are getting affected. Studies have shown that these bats feed on insects found on tamarind and pongamia pinnata trees.

A team of five researchers has been studying the region around the cave and different patches of Kolar and the species since the last five years. Their study starts from 6 pm and continues till 6 am. They are undertaking telemetry and acoustic study on the species, studying the distance they travel, types of feed, foraging area - agricultural crops or fruits - and their flying pattern.

In one instance, they noted that a farmer chopped off around 50 trees in his land to arrange for money for a wedding in the family. The loss of trees affected the flying of the KLNBs. They noted that they fly making a bush line - tree to tree, but since the trees in the avenue were axed and had become an open field, it made their flying difficult.