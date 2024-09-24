Time to balance work and life

BHUBANESWAR: On September 21, a 38-year-old software engineer died by suicide at his home in Chennai. His wife had found him tangled in a live wire. He had recently taken up a new job and was reportedly facing work pressure. Prior to this incident, a young chartered accountant from Kerala working at E&Y in Pune died just after a few months of joining the firm. The woman’s mother alleged that she was burdened with backbreaking work that led to her cardiac arrest. One thing common in the two incidents was work-related stress.

The tragic deaths have reignited debates on the alarming levels of stress faced by professionals in high-pressure environments. The growing crisis affects the mental health of workers, and also contributes to a worrying trend of suicides and heart attacks among young adults. According NCRB data, in 2022 alone over 1.7 lakh lives were lost to suicides. According to a Lancet report, suicide claims more than seven lakh lives a year globally with India recording among the highest number of deaths.

Doctors at Paras Health, Gurugram, also pointed out a worrying rise in heart attacks among young adults, particularly in those in their 20s and 30s. “Traditionally considered a condition affecting elderly, heart diseases are now a serious threat to younger generations. We are witnessing 40-45 cases of heart attacks or cardiac arrests in young adults every month,” said Dr Amit Bhushan Sharma, director and unit head of interventional cardiology at Paras.