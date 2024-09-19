Ernst & Young employee's death: Time to reflect on current work culture, says mother

KOCHI: The tragic death of a 26-year-old chartered accountant working with the Pune office of Ernst and Young, allegedly due to work stress, has once again turned the spotlight on the toxic work culture prevalent in the corporate world. The young CA – Anna Sebastian Perayil passed away in July.

In a letter to EY India chairperson Rajiv Memani, Anna’s mother Anita Augustine detailed the toxic work culture prevalent in the office.

“I am writing this letter as a grieving mother who has lost her precious child. My heart is heavy and my soul is shattered as I pen these words. But I believe it is necessary to share our story in the hope that no other family will have to endure the pain we are going through,” Anita wrote.

The letter shared on social media has created an uproar with many netizens commenting about the work pressure in the Big4 and other MNCs.