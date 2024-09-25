Earth’s second moon?

Not the first

Mini-moons are not restricted to Earth, and have been studied across other planets in the Solar System as well. Astronomers have classified mini-moon events into two types. Long-episode events involve asteroids referred to as temporarily-captured orbiters, which complete one or more revolutions around a planet, lasting for one or more years. During short-episode events, however, an asteroid does not even complete one full pass around the planet. These short-timers, also known as temporarily-captured flybys, are — like 2024 PT5 — mini-moons for a matter of days, weeks or months. Also, short mini-moon events occur several times in a decade, but long mini-moon events are rare, occurring every 10 or 20 years. However, it is not easy for asteroids to become mini-moons, since they have to be traveling at just the right speed and direction to be captured by a planet’s gravity.

Hence, its speed and trajectory matter. Researchers suggest that in order to become a mini-moon, an incoming celestial object has to approach the Earth slowly at close range. Asteroids that become mini-moons generally come within 4.5 million km of a planet, at speeds under 3,600 kmph, which is less than a snail’s pace on a universal scale. 2024 PT5 has been clocked travelling at a maximum speed of 4,988.96 kmph.

While the Earth has had only one consistent Moon orbiting it for billions of years, Asteroid 2024 PT5 is not our planet’s first or only mini-moon. The Earth has already captured several mini-moons in its gravitational pull, some of which had been orbiting the planet for years. The first-ever known mini-moon was captured by Earth’s gravity way back in the second half of 1991, and was called 1991 VG. This mini-moon orbited the planet for a few months, before going on its own trajectory in early 1992. In 2002, amateur astronomer Bill Yeung also spotted a celestial object that he thought was a mini-moon, J002E3. However, now, it is believed to be a part from the third stage of the Apollo Saturn V rocket (S-IVB), instead of a natural mini-moon. The next natural mini-moon was spotted in July 2006, the 2006 RH120, which orbited the Earth for a year, before ejecting. The next mini-moon, 2020 CD3, was captured by Earth’s orbit for over two years, and escaped in May 2020. Asteroid 2020 CD3 is considered a long-capture mini-moon, while the newly detected Asteroid 2024 PT5 is a short-capture one. The 2022 NX1 was another asteroid that came into our planet’s gravitational influence, and was assumed to be an artificial mini-moon until further studies revealed that it came from a cluster called Arjuna that revolves around the Sun. Amateur astronomers Grzegorz Duszanowicz and Jordi Camarasa were able to spot the 2022 NX1 mini-moon using the Moonbase South Observatory in Namibia. Further studies showed that while it might have been discovered in 2022, and named 2022 NX1, the very same asteroid had already orbited the planet once before, in 1981, and is likely to return in 2051.