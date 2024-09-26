The best of Bahrain

While Bahrain is famed for its rich history of 4,000 years and modern marvels, adventure seekers are discovering a more thrilling side of this lesser-known Middle Eastern gem.

Beyond the renowned karting circuits, jet ski rentals and horse riding tours at Bahrain Fort, the ever-developing island nation offers an array of exhilarating activities that make this destination even more desirable.

From diving deep into the past to soaring through the skies, Bahrain’s adventure offerings are as diverse as they are exciting. The beauty of this itinerary lies in its convenience — all these locations are within an hour’s drive from Manama (the capital city), allowing you to experience the entire adventure in just one day. Here’s a peek at some unique experiences to enjoy on your visit.

Pearl Diving

Step back into Bahrain’s illustrious past with a pearl diving expedition, a tribute to the nation’s ancient pearl trade. This immersive experience takes you into the crystal-clear waters of the Arabian Gulf, where you can explore the ocean floor in search of Bahrain’s famous pearls. With expert guides leading the way, this adventure is a perfect blend of history, nature and excitement, offering a rare opportunity to bring home a valuable memento of your underwater exploration. A fortunate few may even spot dolphins swimming nearby, making this journey truly unforgettable. Rs 1,110 for yearly pass. At Amwaj Islands.

Doughnut Boat Ride

For a leisurely yet distinctive experience, set sail from South Wharf aboard a quirky doughnut-shaped boat for a one-hour scenic ride around Bahrain Bay. Perfect for small groups, these boats offer a relaxed atmosphere where you can indulge in onboard dining, featuring New York-style pizzas and ice-cream stuffed doughnuts. As you glide across the waters at your own pace, soak in the breathtaking views of Manama’s iconic skyline shimmering in the sunset. With a licensed captain at the helm, you can sit back, unwind and fully immerse yourself in this unique, peaceful journey. Rs 4,220 onwards. At Manama.

YK Off-Road Experience

In partnership with YK Almoayyed and Sons, the Bahrain International Circuit (BIC) offers a dynamic off-road experience that lets you master the art of 4X4 driving. Behind the wheel of exceptional vehicles such as the Ford Bronco, you’ll tackle a variety of challenging terrains, including sand, rocks, hills and water crossings. This unique facility, the first of its kind in the Middle East, promises an action-packed adventure that puts your driving abilities to the test while exploring both natural and crafted obstacles. Rs 2,998 onwards. At Umm Jidar.