Custom AI is next big wave in tech

BENGALURU: SAP Labs India is focusing on Custom AI and multi-agent AI technology to drive the next wave of business transformation for its customers. “SAP Labs India’s focus on Custom AI and multi-agent AI is transforming how businesses operate by enabling sophisticated interactions and decision-making capabilities that go beyond the traditional scope of AI applications,” said Sindhu Gangadharan, managing director of SAP Labs India and Head of Customer Innovation Services, SAP.
“Custom AI is the next big wave in technology because it enables businesses to tailor AI solutions to their unique challenges and opportunities. By personalising AI to fit specific workflows and objectives, businesses can unlock unprecedented levels of efficiency, innovation, and competitive advantage. Our teams at SAP Labs India are leading this Custom AI business mandate to drive value for our customers globally,” she said at an event in Bengaluru.
With productivity growth plateauing and businesses seeking to address talent shortages, AI agents represent a promising application of AI that can enhance productivity beyond the capabilities of current software and AI technologies, Gangadharan added.
Earlier this year, SAP appointed two leaders to global AI roles who will be based in SAP Labs India’s Bengaluru office. These appointments include Rahul Lodhe as the Global Head of Engineering for SAP Business AI Copilot Joule and Sudhakar Singh as the Chief AI Security Officer.
In the role, Lodhe will work closely with leaders across various Lines of Business (LOBs) to drive the seamless integration of Joule, the company had announced. Singh will spearhead trustworthy AI initiatives for SAP Business AI, with a focus on cybersecurity, data privacy, AI regulations, and compliance within the SAP Business AI portfolio. He will collaborate closely with global security teams.
Lodhe said, “Our primary objective is to seamlessly integrate Generative AI capabilities across SAP’s extensive portfolio and deliver on board a mandate of 80% of the most used tasks will be managed via Joule. This initiative aims to not only enhance productivity but also redefine how businesses leverage AI to redefine user experience.”
With a talent pool of 13,000 and about 50% of them enabled in AI tech skills, SAP Labs India is emerging as a global AI hub for the German firm’s customers worldwide.