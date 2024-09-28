Custom AI is next big wave in tech

BENGALURU: SAP Labs India is focusing on Custom AI and multi-agent AI technology to drive the next wave of business transformation for its customers. “SAP Labs India’s focus on Custom AI and multi-agent AI is transforming how businesses operate by enabling sophisticated interactions and decision-making capabilities that go beyond the traditional scope of AI applications,” said Sindhu Gangadharan, managing director of SAP Labs India and Head of Customer Innovation Services, SAP.

“Custom AI is the next big wave in technology because it enables businesses to tailor AI solutions to their unique challenges and opportunities. By personalising AI to fit specific workflows and objectives, businesses can unlock unprecedented levels of efficiency, innovation, and competitive advantage. Our teams at SAP Labs India are leading this Custom AI business mandate to drive value for our customers globally,” she said at an event in Bengaluru.

With productivity growth plateauing and businesses seeking to address talent shortages, AI agents represent a promising application of AI that can enhance productivity beyond the capabilities of current software and AI technologies, Gangadharan added.