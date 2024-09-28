Meta takes augmented reality to the next level with Orion AR glasses

NEW DELHI: Meta introduced its groundbreaking augmented reality (AR) glasses, Orion, at the Meta Connect 2024 conference. CEO Mark Zuckerberg described them as the most advanced pair of AR glasses ever made. According to Meta, these innovative glasses feature cutting-edge display technology, utilising silicon-carbide architecture to enable holographic projections that seamlessly blend with the physical environment. Orion combines the look and feel of a regular pair of glasses with the immersive capabilities of augmented reality, and it is the result of breakthroughs in nearly every field of modern computing.

Why Augmented Reality Glasses?

Meta states that there are three primary reasons why AR glasses are key to unlocking the next great leap in human-oriented computing. They enable digital experiences that are unconstrained by the limits of a smartphone screen. With large holographic displays, users can use the physical world as their canvas, placing 2D and 3D content and experiences anywhere they want. They seamlessly integrate contextual AI that can sense and understand the world around users to anticipate and proactively address their needs. Additionally, they are lightweight, suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, and allow people to see each other’s faces, eyes, and expressions.

What Users Can Do

Ray-Ban Meta glasses have demonstrated the power of giving people hands-free access to key parts of their digital lives. Users can talk to a smart AI assistant, connect with friends, and capture important moments—all without pulling out a phone. Orion allows for hands-free video calls to catch up with friends and family in real time, as well as staying connected on WhatsApp and Messenger to view and send messages. There’s no need to pull out a phone—users can do it all through their glasses.

A Purposeful Product Prototype

While Orion won’t be available to consumers just yet, it is important to note that this is not merely a research prototype. It’s one of the most polished product prototypes the company has ever developed. The company stated that rather than rushing to put it on the shelves, it decided to focus on internal development first, allowing it to continue building quickly and push the boundaries of the technology, ultimately helping it arrive at an even better consumer product faster.