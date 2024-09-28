Stress levels in elephants on the rise, detailed study need of the hour

Increasing cases of man-elephant conflict and deaths are not just because of the shrinking habitat and fodder loss. Experts point out that it is also because of stress among the gentle giants. Just like us, animals too get stressed because of multiple reasons, including contact with humans, translocation for various reasons, exchange programmes, traveling in vehicles and while they are made to participate in public functions and processions.

“They suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder when they are separated from their calf or herd or when their movement is blocked. They get confused when they are translocated, which leads to stress and casualties like it happened recently in Wayanad. Tourists should be kept far away from elephants. Flash lights and crackers only add to the stress. They panic out of distress and then attack,” pointed an elephant handler.

Over the last two days, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh governments have held a series of meetings on various issues, included training of mahouts and elephant exchange. In the context of the meetings, a senior Karnataka forest department official said, one or two elephants will henceforth not be given to any state. “They will have to take a group. Elephants are social animals and they develop a strong bond with each other even when in captivity. So states will have to take groups and not a select few.”

While this has been appreciated by experts, they also point to the urgent need for chalking out a protocol and detailed method of handling animals while in captivity or under an exchange programme.

On August 12, the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change released a report and manual on the procedures to follow for safe translocation of elephants. While it detailed the methods to be followed for capture and relocation, little attention is being paid on the mental health and the stress factor among elephants.