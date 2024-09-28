Telegram changes policy: Will disclose phone numbers, IP addresses to authorities in response to valid legal requests

NEW DELHI: Telegram CEO Pavel Durov has announced that the messaging platform will share user information, including phone numbers and IP addresses, with law enforcement when users are suspected of illegal activities. This decision follows Durov’s recent questioning by French authorities who claimed that Telegram did not adequately cooperate with investigations into illicit activities on the platform.

While Telegram’s privacy policy emphasises the protection of user data, Durov stated that the company would comply with legal requirements and existing privacy laws, ensuring minimal disclosure.

Updated Terms of Service

Telegram has introduced significant updates to its terms of service aimed at curbing illegal activities on the platform. Users will now be blocked from searching for illegal goods or content via the search feature. If users persist in accessing or sharing illicit content, Telegram may share their phone numbers and IP addresses with authorities in response to valid legal requests.

According to Durov, the search function is designed for connecting with friends, discovering news, and other legitimate purposes, rather than facilitating illegal activities.

To support this shift, the platform is employing artificial intelligence to prevent problematic content—such as drugs, scams, and child abuse images—from appearing in search results. These updates prioritise user safety and regulatory compliance.

Impact on users

For everyday users engaging in legitimate activities—messaging friends, joining groups, or following news channels—the impact of this policy change is expected to be minimal. However, individuals involved in illegal activities may face significant consequences as their personal information could be shared with law enforcement agencies.

Telegram’s plan to integrate AI technology to monitor searches is aimed at creating a safer environment by filtering out problematic content. This will help prevent criminals from exploiting the platform for illicit purposes.

The company claims these changes will balance user privacy with regulatory compliance, contributing to a more secure messaging experience.