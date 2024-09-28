Working with Indian govt on a slew of AI, semicon projects: IBM India head

NEW DELHI: IBM is working with the Indian government on a slew of projects in the artificial intelligence (AI) and semiconductor space. Elaborating on the collaboration with the Indian government in the AI space, Sandip Patel, managing director of IBM India & South Asia, said that the company has signed an explicit MoU with the government through India.ai, which covers training and skilling people in the domain of AI.

IBM is also in discussion with the CBSE to bring in AI curriculum into the formative years of high school education. It has also signed an MoU with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. Under the MoU with the government, India’s supercomputing project AIRAWAT will integrate IBM’s WatsonX AI tool. Talking to the media during its annual IBM Think event in Mumbai recently, Sandip Patel said IBM has collaborated with L&T Semiconductor Technologies for R&D to design advanced processors. Patel said this is part of the company’s commitment to the Indian government to establish partnership with Indian companies that are going to get into fab manufacturing.

Patel expressed his happiness that India enterprises are outshining their global counterparts when it comes to adopting AI.

“We recently did a survey on AI adoption globally, and 59% of Indian enterprises, which is the highest across all the markets that we looked at, reported that they are deploying AI in some way,” said Patel in his address, praising India’s efforts on AI adoption.