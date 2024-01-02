Minimally invasive brain surgery: High precision, quick recovery

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Minimally invasive surgeries are making strides, with the latest intervention in treating brain ailments, specifically tumours, which for a long time have seen convent ional approaches. According to experts, this innovative approach has revolutionised neurosurgery, offering patients less invasive options with reduced risk and quicker recovery times compared to traditional open surgeries. Minimally invasive brain surgery involves accessing the tumour through small incisions or natural openings in the body, reducing the need for large openings in the skull.

This approach employs advanced technologies like neuroendoscopy, stereotactic radiosurgery and robotic-assisted procedures, allowing surgeons to precisely target tumours while minimising damage to surrounding healthy tissues. According to Dr Ravindra Srivastava, director of neurosurgery, Primus Super Speciality Hospital, “Minimally invasive neurosurgery reduces post-surgery damage, limiting blood loss and enhances recovery.

This approach employs advanced techniques, such as endoscopy and robotics, enabling surgeons to operate through smaller incisions. Compared to traditional methods, it minimises trauma to surrounding tissues, leading to quicker healing and reduced pain for patients. Additionally, the risk of complications, infections and hospital stay is reduced.

This approach revolutionises neurosurgical procedures by prioritising precision and minimising invasiveness, ultimately improving patient outcomes and quality of life. The focus on minimal disruption showcases a progressive shift in medical interventions towards safer and more efficient practices.” Dr Kamal Verma, director of neurosurgery, Fortis Escorts Hospital, Faridabad, said brain tumour surgery is one of the most complicated surgical procedures which involves a high risk of major neurological deficit including paralysis and sometimes even coma.

“Modern neurosurgery including minimally invasive surgery is a very safe alternative to conventional open surgeries. Newer techniques like intra operative navigation and awake surgeries for brain tumour patients make these surgeries very safe both for the patient and the surgeon,” he added. Explaining the modalities of the minimally invasive options, Verma said, “By employing intraoperative navigation, we can localise the site of the tumour exactly over the skin of the patient.

The incision becomes very small and we enter the tumour from a very safe corridor which can be precisely planned before the surgery. Important structures of the brain which are responsible for major functions can be safely avoided by preoperative planning, employing neurosurgical navigation and real time navigation to visualise intraoperatively whether we are in the safe corridors or we are near some important structures.” “Similarly, awake anesthesia helps us communicate with the patient during surgery.

When the patient is awake during the surgery, we can give him simple tasks like speaking or do some work with his hands or feet so that any damage can be immediately taken care of. Because of smaller incisions and a shorter surgery, the recovery is very fast compared to the conventional open operations. Also, the blood loss is very less due to the minimal invasive technique of the surgery,” he added. “To summarise, minimal invasive technique and modern neurosurgical procedures help a lot in the safe surgery and good recovery of the patient from brain tumours,” Verma said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: Minimally invasive surgeries are making strides, with the latest intervention in treating brain ailments, specifically tumours, which for a long time have seen convent ional approaches. According to experts, this innovative approach has revolutionised neurosurgery, offering patients less invasive options with reduced risk and quicker recovery times compared to traditional open surgeries. Minimally invasive brain surgery involves accessing the tumour through small incisions or natural openings in the body, reducing the need for large openings in the skull. This approach employs advanced technologies like neuroendoscopy, stereotactic radiosurgery and robotic-assisted procedures, allowing surgeons to precisely target tumours while minimising damage to surrounding healthy tissues. According to Dr Ravindra Srivastava, director of neurosurgery, Primus Super Speciality Hospital, “Minimally invasive neurosurgery reduces post-surgery damage, limiting blood loss and enhances recovery. This approach employs advanced techniques, such as endoscopy and robotics, enabling surgeons to operate through smaller incisions. Compared to traditional methods, it minimises trauma to surrounding tissues, leading to quicker healing and reduced pain for patients. Additionally, the risk of complications, infections and hospital stay is reduced.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); This approach revolutionises neurosurgical procedures by prioritising precision and minimising invasiveness, ultimately improving patient outcomes and quality of life. The focus on minimal disruption showcases a progressive shift in medical interventions towards safer and more efficient practices.” Dr Kamal Verma, director of neurosurgery, Fortis Escorts Hospital, Faridabad, said brain tumour surgery is one of the most complicated surgical procedures which involves a high risk of major neurological deficit including paralysis and sometimes even coma. “Modern neurosurgery including minimally invasive surgery is a very safe alternative to conventional open surgeries. Newer techniques like intra operative navigation and awake surgeries for brain tumour patients make these surgeries very safe both for the patient and the surgeon,” he added. Explaining the modalities of the minimally invasive options, Verma said, “By employing intraoperative navigation, we can localise the site of the tumour exactly over the skin of the patient. The incision becomes very small and we enter the tumour from a very safe corridor which can be precisely planned before the surgery. Important structures of the brain which are responsible for major functions can be safely avoided by preoperative planning, employing neurosurgical navigation and real time navigation to visualise intraoperatively whether we are in the safe corridors or we are near some important structures.” “Similarly, awake anesthesia helps us communicate with the patient during surgery. When the patient is awake during the surgery, we can give him simple tasks like speaking or do some work with his hands or feet so that any damage can be immediately taken care of. Because of smaller incisions and a shorter surgery, the recovery is very fast compared to the conventional open operations. Also, the blood loss is very less due to the minimal invasive technique of the surgery,” he added. “To summarise, minimal invasive technique and modern neurosurgical procedures help a lot in the safe surgery and good recovery of the patient from brain tumours,” Verma said. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp