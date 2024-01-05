No battery woes, tethered drones for longer flights

Vaitheeswaran B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai-based Anna University and drone startup Daksha Unmanned Systems are to start commercial production of tethered drones which will be connected to the ground with a kevlar-coated glass fiber cable.

The cable provides power supply to the drones and telemetry data to the ground. It could be operated continuously without battery concerns. Dr K Senthil Kumar, Professor and Director of Dr Kalam Advanced UAV Research Centre at Anna University told TNIE that currently it has been tested for up to eight hours.

