No battery woes, tethered drones for longer flights

​ Tethered drones have a cable link to the ground  ​

By Vaitheeswaran B
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Chennai-based Anna University and drone startup Daksha Unmanned Systems are to start commercial production of tethered drones which will be connected to the ground with a kevlar-coated glass fiber cable. 

The cable provides power supply to the drones and telemetry data to the ground.  It could be operated continuously without battery concerns.  Dr K Senthil Kumar, Professor and Director of Dr Kalam Advanced UAV Research Centre at Anna University told TNIE that currently it has been tested for up to eight hours. 

