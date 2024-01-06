Telangana: Top drawer state on environmental performance

Navya Parvathy By

Express News Service

Throughout 2023, small and not-so-small environmental triumphs shone in Telangana, which entered the 10th year of its formation.

Recognitions galore

On the eve of World Environment Day (June 5), the ‘State of India’s Environment 2023’ report by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) ranked Telangana at the top in terms of overall environmental performance. Leading with a score of 7.213, the country’s youngest state was the only one to score more than 7 out of 10, followed by Gujarat with a score of 6.593. The report noted Telangana’s progress in increasing its forest cover and in municipal waste treatment. However, the state performance was below par in parameters such as ‘share of water bodies not in use’, ‘stage of groundwater extraction’ and ‘change in number of polluted river stretches’, the report added.

Neknampur lake

In 2023, Neknampur lake in Hyderabad got the attention of the NITI Aayog, with the apex think tank deeming it as the best in lake restoration. The 25-acre lake was once plagued by garbage, sewage, water hyacinths, cultural siltation and debris dumping. It was in 2016 that Dhruvansh Organisation, started by Madhulika Choudhary, began restoration work at the lake. Desilting was carried out and phytoremediation (using plants to remove contaminants) and bioremediation (use of microorganisms to remove contaminants) techniques were employed. According to the NITI Aayog, there has been a 90% reduction in the Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) of the lake.

Victory for the banyans

In a significant judgment in November, the Southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to conduct an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) before proceeding with the expansion of the Hyderabad-Chevella-Bijapur highway, in order to minimise the loss of nearly 1,000 centuries-old banyan trees in the Chevella region. The NGT directed the Union environment ministry to issue the terms of reference and complete the process within four months. The body also emphasised the need to explore innovative alternatives to protect the banyans.

City of lakes?

However, the year did not bring much relief to Hyderabad’s urban lakes. In December, hundreds of dead fish were seen in the waters of the iconic Durgam Cheruvu, or Durgam lake, leading to the Telangana High Court taking suo motu cognisance. An expert committee, led by Dr Atul Narayana Vaidya, Director of the National Environmental Engineering Research Institution (NEERI) in Nagpur, was set up to investigate the matter. Other lakes have not been as lucky. As per the Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB), there are 185 lakes in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits. According to TSPCB data as of August of 2023, eight lakes have been classified as ‘dried up’, two lakes completely leveled and one is said to be encroached. No data is available on 41 other urban lakes.T

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Throughout 2023, small and not-so-small environmental triumphs shone in Telangana, which entered the 10th year of its formation. Recognitions galore On the eve of World Environment Day (June 5), the ‘State of India’s Environment 2023’ report by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) ranked Telangana at the top in terms of overall environmental performance. Leading with a score of 7.213, the country’s youngest state was the only one to score more than 7 out of 10, followed by Gujarat with a score of 6.593. The report noted Telangana’s progress in increasing its forest cover and in municipal waste treatment. However, the state performance was below par in parameters such as ‘share of water bodies not in use’, ‘stage of groundwater extraction’ and ‘change in number of polluted river stretches’, the report added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Neknampur lake In 2023, Neknampur lake in Hyderabad got the attention of the NITI Aayog, with the apex think tank deeming it as the best in lake restoration. The 25-acre lake was once plagued by garbage, sewage, water hyacinths, cultural siltation and debris dumping. It was in 2016 that Dhruvansh Organisation, started by Madhulika Choudhary, began restoration work at the lake. Desilting was carried out and phytoremediation (using plants to remove contaminants) and bioremediation (use of microorganisms to remove contaminants) techniques were employed. According to the NITI Aayog, there has been a 90% reduction in the Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) of the lake. Victory for the banyans In a significant judgment in November, the Southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to conduct an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) before proceeding with the expansion of the Hyderabad-Chevella-Bijapur highway, in order to minimise the loss of nearly 1,000 centuries-old banyan trees in the Chevella region. The NGT directed the Union environment ministry to issue the terms of reference and complete the process within four months. The body also emphasised the need to explore innovative alternatives to protect the banyans. City of lakes? However, the year did not bring much relief to Hyderabad’s urban lakes. In December, hundreds of dead fish were seen in the waters of the iconic Durgam Cheruvu, or Durgam lake, leading to the Telangana High Court taking suo motu cognisance. An expert committee, led by Dr Atul Narayana Vaidya, Director of the National Environmental Engineering Research Institution (NEERI) in Nagpur, was set up to investigate the matter. Other lakes have not been as lucky. As per the Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB), there are 185 lakes in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits. According to TSPCB data as of August of 2023, eight lakes have been classified as ‘dried up’, two lakes completely leveled and one is said to be encroached. No data is available on 41 other urban lakes.T Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp