Going down the rabbit hole

CES, formerly known as Consumer Electronics Show, is a gadget-focused annual tech event that is billed as the world’s largest audited tech event held in-person, which showcases products from major companies to startups. It’s one -of-a-kind event that features innovative, experimental, and weird gadgets -- most of them may not see commercial success though they prove to be particularly useful.

Let’s take a look at some of the interesting gadgets at CES 2024 being held in Las Vegas from January 9-12.

One small piece of tech that caught everybody’s attention was Rabbit’s assistant. Rabbit Company introduced R1, which it calls the ‘future of human-machine interface’. It is essentially an assistant like Alexa, Google Home, and Siri with a separate hardware piece. It has a 2.88-inch touchscreen, a rotating camera, a scroll wheel, a 2.3GHz processor, and 4GB of memory. What’s more interesting is the Rabbit OS, which is based on a ‘Large Action Model’.

Users can summon the assistant and access any app or service like Uber, Amazon, or Spotify with this LAM, the company claimed. This model is trained on interfaces instead of APIs so you can train it on new functions like say IRCTC booking. (https://www.rabbit.tech/keynote)

Transparent TV screens

LG and Samsung have showcased their transparent screens. LG calls its product the first wireless transparent OLED TV named ‘T’. It has a 77-inch screen and what it calls ‘practically invisible when turned off’. It is meant to free users from the big black screen and make their home space feel larger. This is powered by the new α (Alpha) 11 AI processor. The OLED T comes in stand-alone, against-the-wall or wall-mount options. LG decided to commercially launch this product soon.

Samsung, too, displayed it MicroLED. However, while offering a cool gimmick, these TV sets are incredibly expensive. Samsung also showed off its robo projector - Ballie. It is like a rolling ball and a doll with a built-in projector. The Japanese major announced it will launch the Honda 0 series, a new series of electric vehicles with playful, futuristic models.

