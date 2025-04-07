India's heavy industries can set decarbonisation rolling with access to 20 GW solar goldmine: Report

CHENNAI: India’s steel, cement and aluminum industries, long tethered to coal-powered operations, are poised to tap into a 20 gigawatt (GW) solar energy market that promises both cost savings and a significant reduction in carbon emissions, according to a report released by Ember this week. Titled “Heavy Industries: $20 GW Today, 24/7 Tomorrow”, the study outlines how these sectors can profitably integrate renewable energy (RE) today while laying the groundwork for a fully renewable-powered future.

The report highlights a $20 GW open-access solar opportunity across India’s top-producing states, with steel leading the charge at 9.4 GW, followed by cement at 6.9 GW, and aluminum at 4.1 GW. This shift could slash emissions by 29 million tonnes annually—an impactful step toward India’s climate goals of reducing emission intensity by 45% from 2005 levels by 2030.

Cost-competitive transition

India’s industrial sector, which accounts for 607 million tonnes of direct CO2 emissions annually and consumes 595 terawatt-hours (42% of the nation’s electricity demand), has historically leaned on low-cost captive coal plants. Yet, the report reveals that open-access solar—where industries procure renewable power directly using the grid—offers a compelling financial case. For steelmakers using electric arc furnaces (EAF), switching to solar could cut production costs by up to 10%, while cement and aluminum see more modest gains due to their reliance on captive coal. “Cost-competitive, near-24/7 renewable energy will power the first wave of industrial decarbonization and redefine the future of corporate power purchases,” said Neshwin Rodrigues, Senior Energy Analyst for Asia at Ember. In states like Chhattisgarh and Odisha, which together account for 40% of this solar opportunity (8 GW), progressive policies such as waivers on transmission and cross-subsidy surcharges amplify these savings. For instance, a median-sized steel plant (1,000 tonnes per day) in Karnataka could save ₹200 million annually, roughly 2-5% of its revenue, by adopting solar.

The data shows regional disparities. In Chhattisgarh, open-access solar costs ₹3.5-4/kWh compared to grid tariffs of ₹5-6/kWh, yielding savings of ₹0.5-1.7/kWh. Meanwhile, Odisha’s push for green industrial parks signals a broader vision. “By integrating renewable power, states like Odisha and Chhattisgarh are well-positioned to transform into green manufacturing hubs,” noted Duttatreya Das, energy analyst for India at Ember.