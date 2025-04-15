Diet, exercise, daily habits can influence cancer recurrence

Recently, on World Health Day, filmmaker and writer Tahira Kashyap revealed that her breast cancer had returned — seven years after her first diagnosis in 2018. In a social media post, she said, “Seven-year itch or the power of regular screening — it’s a perspective,” urging people to go for regular mammograms. “Round 2 for me … I have got this,” the post added.

Cancer recurrence happens when cancer returns after a period of remission. It can occur in the same place as the original tumour (local recurrence), nearby (regional recurrence), or in a different part of the body (distant recurrence or metastasis). Recurrence, however, does not mean the treatment failed — it means some cancer cells remained in the body after treatment and later started growing again. Regular follow-ups and screenings play a crucial role in catching recurrences early, which can improve treatment options and outcomes.

Dr CN Patil, HOD, medical oncology and haemato-oncology at Aster RV Hospital, highlighted that emerging research suggests that lifestyle factors after treatment may influence the risk of cancer recurrence in ways not fully understood. “For instance, disruptions to the body’s circadian rhythm — such as irregular sleep patterns or exposure to light at night — have been linked to changes in cell behaviour and immune function,” Dr Patil said, adding that these subtle biological shifts can create conditions where previously eliminated cancer pathways may quietly reactivate.