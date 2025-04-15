Disease susceptibility and control: Miracle in the genes

Humans have come a long way as the most dominant species on Earth, largely due to sophisticated adaptations, ingenuity, and the evolution of a brain capable of abstract thought and complex planning. However, not all evolution yields beneficial results. Some adaptations have brought unintended consequences, such as inheritable genetic disorders. These side effects of evolution have been passed down through generations, making the study of genetic disorders vital not only to understand human biology, but also to manage, prevent, and treat inherited diseases.

Modern humans evolved from ape-like ancestors over millions of years, with Homo sapiens appearing in Africa about 200,000 years ago. Roughly 70,000 to 100,000 years ago, early humans began migrating across the globe, adapting to various climates and geographies. Environmental shifts, interbreeding with Neanderthals and Denisovans, and social behaviours all influenced human development. Much of our evolutionary story is recorded in our genomes, where both advantageous traits and harmful mutations reside.

The earliest-known genetic condition, amelogenesis imperfecta, has been identified in the fossil remains of Paranthropus robustus. This rare enamel formation disorder highlights how genetic issues have existed throughout human evolution. As human populations settled and became geographically and genetically isolated, certain traits and mutations — including disease-causing ones — became more concentrated in specific communities. This gave rise to the field of population genetics, which examines how genetic variation is distributed within and across populations.