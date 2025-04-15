Disease susceptibility and control: Miracle in the genes

Humans have come a long way as the most dominant species on Earth, largely due to sophisticated adaptations, ingenuity, and the evolution of a brain capable of abstract thought and complex planning. However, not all evolution yields beneficial results. Some adaptations have brought unintended consequences, such as inheritable genetic disorders. These side effects of evolution have been passed down through generations, making the study of genetic disorders vital not only to understand human biology, but also to manage, prevent, and treat inherited diseases.
Modern humans evolved from ape-like ancestors over millions of years, with Homo sapiens appearing in Africa about 200,000 years ago. Roughly 70,000 to 100,000 years ago, early humans began migrating across the globe, adapting to various climates and geographies. Environmental shifts, interbreeding with Neanderthals and Denisovans, and social behaviours all influenced human development. Much of our evolutionary story is recorded in our genomes, where both advantageous traits and harmful mutations reside.
The earliest-known genetic condition, amelogenesis imperfecta, has been identified in the fossil remains of Paranthropus robustus. This rare enamel formation disorder highlights how genetic issues have existed throughout human evolution. As human populations settled and became geographically and genetically isolated, certain traits and mutations — including disease-causing ones — became more concentrated in specific communities. This gave rise to the field of population genetics, which examines how genetic variation is distributed within and across populations.
Disease susceptibility
Offspring inherit two copies of genes — one from each parent. Genes come in different forms called allele, which may be recessive or dominant. According to population genetics, evolutionary forces, such as natural selection, genetic drift, mutation, and gene flow influence allele frequencies over time, thus impacting genetic variation within populations. When it comes to public health and epidemiology, understanding population genetics is essential for developing effective disease control strategies, predicting outbreaks, and tailoring medical treatments to specific groups.
As the world grapples with infectious diseases, emerging pathogens, and genetic disorders, population genetics offers powerful insights into how diseases spread, who is most at risk, and how interventions can be optimised. In humans, it is often used to investigate the genetic basis of disease susceptibility, and further progress into the direction of personalised medicine.
Genetic variations have been associated with increased risk for breast cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, type-2 diabetes, and high cholesterol levels. Population genetics studies contribute to the Polygenic Risk Score (PRS), which is an estimation for disease susceptibility based on an individual’s genetic profile. Besides, pharmacogenetics also relies on it to determine the effects of genetic variations on drug metabolism and adverse drug reactions.
One of the central tenets of population genetics is that genetic differences can be shaped by evolutionary pressures, especially those exerted by infectious diseases over centuries. For instance, the sickle-cell allele is a classic case where population genetics and disease intersect. The allele is prevalent in regions where malaria is or was endemic, such as Sub-Saharan Africa. Individuals heterozygous for the sickle-cell allele (carrying one normal and one mutant allele) are more resistant to malaria, giving them a selective advantage. However, homozygous individuals (with two mutant alleles) suffer from sickle-cell disease. This balance between benefit and cost has maintained the allele in the population — a phenomenon known as balancing selection. Other examples include genetic variations in the CCR5 gene, which affect susceptibility to HIV. Individuals with a particular mutation known as CCR5-Δ32 are resistant to HIV infection, because the virus cannot effectively enter their cells.
Pathogen evolution and founder effects
Disease control is not only about the host population, but understanding the genetics of pathogens is equally important. Pathogens, such as viruses and bacteria, also evolve rapidly, with genetic mutations influencing their virulence, transmissibility, and resistance to treatment.
The Covid-19 pandemic underscored the importance of real-time genetic surveillance of pathogens. Variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, such as Delta and Omicron, exhibited mutations that enhanced their ability to infect humans or evade immune responses. Tracking the frequency of these mutations within populations allowed public health authorities to adjust strategies, such as updating vaccines or implementing stricter containment measures. Likewise, while the coronavirus infected a lot of people across continents to varying degrees, there were many who were free from infection, despite living within or in close proximity to the contagion zones.
Population genetic tools, such as genome sequencing and phylogenetic analysis, help trace the origins and spread of infectious diseases. This approach, often called molecular epidemiology, enables scientists to identify hotspots of mutation or transmission and assess the effectiveness of interventions.
In small, isolated populations, random changes in allele frequencies, known as genetic drift, can significantly impact disease-related traits. Founder effects, a specific type of genetic drift, occur when a new population is established by a small number of individuals, leading to reduced genetic diversity. Founder effects can result in a higher prevalence of genetic disorders within certain communities. For instance, Tay-Sachs disease (a rare, fatal disease that destroys nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord) is more common among Ashkenazi Jews due to a historical founder effect. Understanding such population-specific genetic risks enables targeted screening programmes, genetic counselling, and early interventions.
Achieving herd immunity
Population genetics plays a crucial role in personalised medicine, which aims medical treatment at individual genetic profiles. Some populations metabolise drugs differently due to variations in genes related to liver enzymes, affecting both the efficacy and safety of medications.
Pharmacogenomics helps optimise treatment regimens and avoid adverse drug reactions. For instance, variations in the CYP2C9 and VKORC1 genes influence the proper dosage of warfarin, a common blood thinner. By considering a patient’s genetic background, clinicians can minimise risks and improve outcomes. Furthermore, understanding population-level differences can inform public health policies, such as adjusting drug dosages for ethnic groups known to respond differently due to genetic factors.
Overtime, defeating diseases, both congenital and contagious, is key to the success of humankind. Finding cures and prevention strategies for various diseases, such as polio, smallpox, rabies, and Covid-19, apart from interventions to contain several types of cancers, integrated population genetics in some form or the other. Vaccination has played a huge role in this quest.
Vaccination programmes today rely heavily on the principles of population genetics, particularly the concept of herd immunity, which occurs when a sizable portion of the population is immune to a disease, thereby arresting its spread. The effectiveness of vaccines can be influenced by host genetics. For instance, certain HLA (human leukocyte antigen) alleles are associated with stronger immune responses to vaccines. Population genetic studies help identify such associations, which can be used to design more effective vaccines tailored to specific populations.
Moreover, the evolution of pathogens in response to vaccines, known as vaccine-driven selection, is a growing concern. For instance, some strains of the pneumococcus bacteria have developed resistance or evaded vaccines by altering their surface proteins. Monitoring these genetic changes is crucial for updating vaccines and ensuring long-term disease control.
Advances in genomic technologies have transformed population genetics into a frontline tool in disease control. By sequencing the genomes of pathogens and hosts, researchers can detect outbreaks early, identify transmission chains, and develop targeted interventions.
In 2014, during the Ebola outbreak in West Africa, genome sequencing revealed multiple introductions of the virus into human populations and allowed researchers to track its evolution over time. Similar approaches were used during the Covid-19 pandemic to monitor the global spread and mutation of the virus. Genomic surveillance is now an integral part of public health infrastructure, enabling a proactive approach to emerging diseases, rather than a reactive one.
While population genetics offers powerful tools for disease control, it also raises important ethical and social dilemmas. Genetic data must be collected and used responsibly, with attention to privacy, consent, and potential misuse. There is also a risk of genetic discrimination, where individuals or groups might be stigmatised based on their genetic susceptibility to diseases. Equitable access to genetic testing, treatments, and vaccines is essential to avoid exacerbating health disparities between populations. Hence, community engagement and transparent communication are vital when implementing genetic-based interventions, particularly in communities with historical mistrust of medical institutions.
As microbes get smarter and mutate rapidly, spreading disease among humans, so will our capacity to analyse genetic data grow, improving our ability to anticipate, prevent, and respond to health threats and shield populations against them.