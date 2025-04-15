Therapy can lower stress, improve success of infertility treatment

Infertility can trigger depression, as the emotional toll of unfulfilled longing for a child weighs heavily on individuals and couples. Studies suggest couples who attend therapy together report lower stress and better emotional resilience. Those who balance treatment with emotional outlets tend to fare better, says Dr Lekha KL (senior consultant, obstetrics and gynaecology, Apollo Adlux Hospital, Angamaly) in an interview with Anna Jose. Edited excerpts:

Studies show that the infertility rate has increased from 22.4% in 1992-93 to 25.3% in 2005-06 and then increased to 30.7% in 2015-16. What is causing a rising infertility rate in India?

Infertility is a fast-emerging global disease. The rising infertility rate is indeed a growing concern that reflects changes in both society and health over the years. Southern states with higher infertility rates also show lower overall fertility rates. One factor is age. Over these decades, people in India, especially in urban areas, have been delaying marriage and childbirth. Biologically fertility declines with age. After 35, a woman’s egg quality and quantity drop significantly. For men, sperm quality can also decrease after 40. Couples who conceive easily the first time may face challenges later.