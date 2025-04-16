Hotels with history that offer us a chance to help preserve our heritage

The Verve Estate

Nestled in Guirim, North Goa, this 100-year-old Indo-Portuguese mansion has been meticulously restored by Rubeena Singh and her family, transforming it into a luxurious heritage villa that celebrates Goa’s rich architectural legacy. Complete with a sloping tiled roof, arched doorways, a grand balcão, mosaic tiles and vintage chandeliers — this heritage stay is a tribute to old Goan elegance. Inside, restored colonial-style beds and furniture rest beneath soaring 26-foot-high ceilings, while six suites offer a blend of intimacy and grandeur. Guests can unwind by the heated swimming pool with a swim-up bar, enjoy garden picnics under starlit skies or sip on handcrafted cocktails. Price on request. At Assagaon, Goa.

Rambha Palace

Perched on the serene banks of Chilika Lake, Rambha Palace is a meticulously restored 18th-century estate that once played a pivotal role in Odisha’s statehood movement, hosting the first Utkal Conference in 1902. Originally built by British officer Thomas Snodgrass in 1792, the palace has been transformed into a boutique hotel under the guidance of Sri Lankan architect Channa Daswatte. The restoration showcases colonial elegance with Venetian chandeliers, antique Persian carpets and original terrazzo flooring. Guests can enjoy amenities like a spa, gym and heated pool, while supporting sustainability initiatives such as reduced plastic use, composting and local employment. B21,000 onwards, At Khallikot, Odisha.

Sadar Manzil Heritage

Commissioned in 1898 by Nawab Shah Jahan Begum, Sadar Manzil was once the heart of Bhopal’s royal court. After a meticulous seven-year restoration, it reopened in 2025 as a 22-room heritage hotel for couples only. The property showcases Indo-Islamic architecture, with turquoise and cream interiors, antique furnishings and hand-painted ceilings. Amenities include a digital library, fitness centre and swimming pool. The hotel emphasises sustainability and community, with an all-vegetarian menu served in the Diwan-e-Khas dining hall. Operated by an all-women staff, Sadar Manzil offers guests a chance to experience Bhopal’s rich history while supporting local empowerment initiatives. B17,000 onwards. At Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

Ran Baas The Palace

Once the royal guesthouse of the Patiala dynasty, Ran Baas is now Punjab’s first luxury heritage hotel. Built in the 18th century, this palatial retreat sits adjacent to the Qila Mubarak complex. Its restoration preserves intricate frescoes and Mughal-Rajputana architecture. The interiors blend monochrome elegance with vintage charm, featuring 18 suites adorned with hand-carved woodwork and black-and-white motifs. Guests can savour Punjabi cuisine in the courtyard, explore the royal durbar or unwind in the serene gardens — all while supporting the conservation of Punjab’s regal legacy. B35,000 onwards. At Patiala, Punjab.