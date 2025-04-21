Alarming rise in fatty liver cases among youth leading sedentary lives

The increasing prevalence of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease among India’s youth is a pressing concern that cannot be overlooked, says Dr Ankur Garg, director at Centre for Liver-GI Diseases and Transplantation, Aakash Healthcare, Delhi, in an interview with Ashish Srivastav. Edited excerpts:

How has the prevalence and age distribution of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) evolved over the years, particularly in the younger population?

NAFLD is emerging as a significant health concern in India, particularly among young adults especially among those who have a desk job. Traditionally associated with older populations, NAFLD is now increasingly being diagnosed in individuals in their 20s and 30s, signaling a shift in the disease’s demographic profile. A recent study published in ‘Nature’ showed 84% of IT professionals suffering from NAFLD. Their age varied from 30s to early 40s.

How does NAFLD progress over time and why is it a silent but serious public health concern?

It often develops silently and progresses without obvious symptoms until significant damage has occurred. It starts with the accumulation of excess fat in liver cells. At this point, the liver is still functioning normally, and many individuals remain unaware they have the condition.

However, if this fat accumulation is accompanied by inflammation and cellular injury, it leads to serious problems. If left unmanaged, NAFLD can progress to non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), fibrosis, cirrhosis, and even liver cancer. Moreover, people with NAFLD face an elevated risk of cardiovascular diseases. What’s worrying is that these liver issues are now showing up more often in younger people, even those who don’t have the usual risk factors like obesity.