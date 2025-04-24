AI is a necessity, not a choice, says Rajeev Singh of SAP India

With the increased adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) across every line of businesses, Rajeev Singh, vice-president and business head for midmarket & emerging business at SAP India said AI will be a necessity and not a choice for organisations in times to come and that it will be an integral part of every business. In an interaction with this newspaper on the sidelines of the SAP NOW AI Tour in Mumbai, Singh also said that any AI strategy should be holistic in nature and that it should not be restricted to one particular area of business.

Organisations should look at AI holistically, he said. “Today, if you are not ready to keep AI in your transformational story, you are way behind. First, you need to be on cloud as it gives you AI power, and secondly, for AI to be successful your data has to be clean as AI trains on data and it is extremely critical,” he noted. Singh said cloud adoption is accelerating rapidly among small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in India.

Nearly 80% of SAP's customer base in India is in the SME segment. In a recent survey, SAP found that Indian midmarket businesses are prioritising the implementation of Gen AI (96%), compared with 91% globally. For SAP, which posted its first quarter earnings recently, cloud revenue performance was strong in India. Talking about trends that they are seeing, specifically on AI adoption, he said organisations are now looking at predictive forecasting.