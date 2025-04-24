Human-agent collaboration: Microsoft Copilot gets major upgrade

Tech leaders across the world are now leveraging AI capabilities, especially the collaboration between humans and agents (which can reason, plan as well as act). Tech giants are exploring various opportunities in agentic AI and with the latest update of Microsoft 365 Copilot, the company has laid the foundation for the next phase of collaboration.
The new updates include AI-powered search to help one find information faster and Copilot Notebooks will turn content and data into insights and action. Microsoft in its blog announced that a new Agent Store will find and access agents right in the flow of work and a new Create experience has been built for business that helps in design skills.
Explaining new features, Satya Nadella, chairman and CEO at Microsoft, said with Researcher, the multi-step reasoning aggregates and synthesises information from the web and all enterprise data and creates super insightful reports on any topic or project. "With our new Agent Store, you can easily find a range of additional agents from our many partners too. And with Copilot Studio you can create your own agents. It’s as straightforward as creating a Word doc or Excel sheet," he explained. Microsoft also added new capabilities to the Copilot Control system that includes the new apps and agents in data security posture management for AI with Purview as it gives IT administrators a single dashboard to view and govern AI apps and agents.
Copilot Notebooks
This will allow one to pull together a range of content -- notes, documents, meeting recordings and websites. It, then, grounds Copilot on a notebook to give the relevant actions and insights. Microsoft said that Notebooks can even create a podcast-style audio overview of the content. In its Work Trend Index Annual Report, Microsoft says Human-agent teams will upend the organisation chart. "Until now, companies have been built around domain expertise siloed in functions like finance, marketing, and engineering. But with expertise on demand, the traditional org chart may be replaced by a Work Chart—a dynamic, outcome-driven model where teams form around goals, not functions, powered by agents that expand employee scope and enable faster, more impactful ways of working,” it said. The report says as agents increasingly join the workforce, there will be the rise of the agent boss, who can build and manage agents to amplify their impact-working smarter, scaling faster and taking control of their career in the age of AI.