Human-agent collaboration: Microsoft Copilot gets major upgrade

Tech leaders across the world are now leveraging AI capabilities, especially the collaboration between humans and agents (which can reason, plan as well as act). Tech giants are exploring various opportunities in agentic AI and with the latest update of Microsoft 365 Copilot, the company has laid the foundation for the next phase of collaboration.

The new updates include AI-powered search to help one find information faster and Copilot Notebooks will turn content and data into insights and action. Microsoft in its blog announced that a new Agent Store will find and access agents right in the flow of work and a new Create experience has been built for business that helps in design skills.

Explaining new features, Satya Nadella, chairman and CEO at Microsoft, said with Researcher, the multi-step reasoning aggregates and synthesises information from the web and all enterprise data and creates super insightful reports on any topic or project. "With our new Agent Store, you can easily find a range of additional agents from our many partners too. And with Copilot Studio you can create your own agents. It’s as straightforward as creating a Word doc or Excel sheet," he explained. Microsoft also added new capabilities to the Copilot Control system that includes the new apps and agents in data security posture management for AI with Purview as it gives IT administrators a single dashboard to view and govern AI apps and agents.