Listen up: Your headphones could cause permanent hearing loss

If you own a smartphone, chances are that you spend a good deal of time wearing headphones—bluetooth earbuds, wired earphones, or over-the-ear models. These audio accessories have become part of our daily routines, helping us stay connected, enjoy entertainment, and stay focused during workouts, work sessions, or relaxation. But as headphones become more common, health experts are sounding alarm bells: could your listening habits be damaging your hearing?

Risks of Loud Listening

Headphones and earbuds—especially when used with smartphones, gaming consoles, or TVs—can reach volumes over 100 decibels. That’s about as loud as a chainsaw. According to hearing health professionals, exposure to sound at that level for just 15 minutes can cause permanent damage. The good news? You don’t have to ditch your headphones. With a few smart adjustments, you can continue enjoying your audio without risking your hearing.

Lower the Volume

Keep your device volume at no more than 50–60% of its maximum level. Most smartphones now include built-in safety features that warn users when the volume is too high. Some even allow you to set volume limits manually. If your device doesn’t have this feature, consider downloading a volume-monitoring app. A quick tip: if someone nearby can hear what you’re listening to, your volume is too loud.

Set Limits for Kids and Teens

Young ears are especially vulnerable to noise-induced hearing loss. Parents should use parental controls to set volume limits and talk to children about responsible listening habits. Opting for kid-friendly headphones with built-in volume limits is a smart move.