Listen up: Your headphones could cause permanent hearing loss

If you own a smartphone, chances are that you spend a good deal of time wearing headphones—bluetooth earbuds, wired earphones, or over-the-ear models. These audio accessories have become part of our daily routines, helping us stay connected, enjoy entertainment, and stay focused during workouts, work sessions, or relaxation. But as headphones become more common, health experts are sounding alarm bells: could your listening habits be damaging your hearing?
Risks of Loud Listening
Headphones and earbuds—especially when used with smartphones, gaming consoles, or TVs—can reach volumes over 100 decibels. That’s about as loud as a chainsaw. According to hearing health professionals, exposure to sound at that level for just 15 minutes can cause permanent damage. The good news? You don’t have to ditch your headphones. With a few smart adjustments, you can continue enjoying your audio without risking your hearing.
Lower the Volume
Keep your device volume at no more than 50–60% of its maximum level. Most smartphones now include built-in safety features that warn users when the volume is too high. Some even allow you to set volume limits manually. If your device doesn’t have this feature, consider downloading a volume-monitoring app. A quick tip: if someone nearby can hear what you’re listening to, your volume is too loud.
Set Limits for Kids and Teens
Young ears are especially vulnerable to noise-induced hearing loss. Parents should use parental controls to set volume limits and talk to children about responsible listening habits. Opting for kid-friendly headphones with built-in volume limits is a smart move.
Take Listening Breaks
Prolonged headphone use can contribute to hearing fatigue. Experts recommend taking a 10–15 minute break every hour to give your ears a rest. Ideally, try to keep total headphone use under eight hours per day—especially with in-ear models, which direct sound closer to the eardrum. Use noise-canceling headphones In loud environments like airplanes or busy offices, it’s tempting to crank up the volume. Instead, opt for noise-canceling headphones. These block out background noise, allowing you to listen clearly at lower, safer volumes.
Choose over-the-ear models
Earbuds sit deep in the ear canal and can increase the risk of hearing damage, especially during long listening sessions. Over-the-ear headphones, which rest outside the ear, are generally safer for extended use and often provide better sound quality at lower volumes.
Consider volume-limited headphones
Some headphones are designed with built-in volume caps—typically around 85 decibels—to help protect your hearing. These are especially useful for children and anyone concerned about maintaining long-term ear health. Overall, whether you're streaming music, binge-watching a show, or joining a virtual meeting, headphones make modern life more convenient and immersive. But prolonged exposure to high volumes can take a toll on your hearing—often without you realising it until it's too late. By keeping the volume in check, taking breaks, and choosing safer headphone options, you can continue enjoying your favorite sounds while protecting your ears. Safe listening is a small habit that pays off big in the long run.