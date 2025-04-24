Meta set to launch Ray-Ban smart glasses in India. Here's how they work

Meta, led by Mark Zuckerberg, is expanding its Ray-Ban smart glasses to new markets, including India, Mexico, and the UAE. These AI-powered glasses, developed in partnership with EssilorLuxottica and launched in September 2023, offer a range of features that make them both stylish and functional. With these smart glasses, users no longer need to take their phones out of their pockets to answer calls. They can also perform real-time translations and take photos. The glasses are designed to offer a convenient, hands-free way to stay connected and capture everyday moments.

New styles

Meta is introducing new and expanded Skyler frame and lens colour combinations. Users can now choose from stylish options such as Skyler Shiny Chalky Gray with Transitions Sapphire lenses, Skyler Shiny Black with G15 Green lenses, and Skyler Shiny Black with Clear lenses. These new looks are ideal for those who want to express their personal style while enjoying the benefits of smart eyewear.

Features

Live Translation: One of the most impressive features of the Ray-Ban smart glasses is live translation. This function allows users to engage in seamless conversations in English, French, Italian, and Spanish—even without Wi-Fi or mobile connectivity, provided the relevant language pack has been downloaded in advance. It's a valuable tool for travelers, business professionals, and anyone looking to communicate across language barriers.