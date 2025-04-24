Meta set to launch Ray-Ban smart glasses in India. Here's how they work

Meta, led by Mark Zuckerberg, is expanding its Ray-Ban smart glasses to new markets, including India, Mexico, and the UAE. These AI-powered glasses, developed in partnership with EssilorLuxottica and launched in September 2023, offer a range of features that make them both stylish and functional. With these smart glasses, users no longer need to take their phones out of their pockets to answer calls. They can also perform real-time translations and take photos. The glasses are designed to offer a convenient, hands-free way to stay connected and capture everyday moments.
New styles
Meta is introducing new and expanded Skyler frame and lens colour combinations. Users can now choose from stylish options such as Skyler Shiny Chalky Gray with Transitions Sapphire lenses, Skyler Shiny Black with G15 Green lenses, and Skyler Shiny Black with Clear lenses. These new looks are ideal for those who want to express their personal style while enjoying the benefits of smart eyewear.
Features
Live Translation: One of the most impressive features of the Ray-Ban smart glasses is live translation. This function allows users to engage in seamless conversations in English, French, Italian, and Spanish—even without Wi-Fi or mobile connectivity, provided the relevant language pack has been downloaded in advance. It's a valuable tool for travelers, business professionals, and anyone looking to communicate across language barriers.
Stay Connected: The Ray-Ban smart glasses also enable users to send and receive direct messages, photos, and audio or video calls via Instagram. They also support calls and messages through WhatsApp and Messenger, as well as the native messaging apps on iPhones and Android phones. These features make it easy to stay in touch with friends, family, and colleagues, hands-free.
Personal Assistant: Meta is also introducing Meta AI, a smart assistant capable of understanding and responding to what the user sees. With Meta AI, users can ask questions, retrieve information, and receive recommendations based on their surroundings. For example, Meta AI can suggest a substitute for a missing ingredient while cooking or recommend a wine pairing for a meal. In conclusion, the latest updates to the Ray-Ban smart glasses are designed to make life simpler, more connected, and more enjoyable. With fresh styles, real-time translation, integrated messaging and calls, and the intelligent Meta AI assistant, these glasses are becoming an essential tool for anyone looking to stay connected and productive with ease.