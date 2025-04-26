On Nilgiri Tahr trail

AKKAMALAI GRASS HILLS: The dawn breaks over Akkamalai Grass Hills National Park, painting the rolling meadows in hues of gold and green. At 7 am on Thursday, our trek begins, marking the first day of Tamil Nadu’s second synchronised Nilgiri Tahr survey. The air is crisp, the terrain unforgiving—rocky slopes, steep gorges, and blistering heat by day give way to icy nights that chill to the bone.

Armed with just tomato rice, a boiled egg, our team of forest staff and I set out across the Thanakamalai beat, one of seven survey blocks in Grass Hills, home to the largest meta population of Nilgiri Tahr.

Grass Hills, sprawling over 65 sq.km of vast grasslands and montane shola forests, is a safe heaven for the endangered Tahr. At 2,513 meters, Thanakamalai’s cliffs offer perfect escape routes from predators. “No scat, no pug marks—no trace of tigers, leopards, or jackals,” notes T Shiva Kumar, a watcher. The team’s excitement peaks as we spot close to 100 Tahrs on day one, their lithe forms darting across the slopes.

“Look at the young ones! The male-to-female ratio looks healthy,” beams G Venkatesh, Valparai ranger who himself is a passionate wildlife photographer, looking at the visuals. April, post the January-February breeding season, is ideal for counting newborns, explains Chief Wildlife Warden Rakesh Kumar Dogra: “This timing gives us a clear picture of population growth and reproductive health.”