Petro-states stall plastics treaty over production limits

Powerful bloc of petro-states and petro-chemical-producing countries is stalling progress on what could be a landmark global treaty to end plastic waste. At the ongoing negotiations in Geneva — the second part of the fifth session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC-5.2) — deep divisions have emerged. On one side are countries and experts calling for ambitious, binding commitments to curb plastic production at the source; on the other, oil-rich nations and chemical giants are fiercely resisting any attempt to regulate upstream activities.

A key point of contention is whether the treaty should include strong language on global cap or reduction on the production of virgin plastic feedstocks — the lifeblood of the plastics industry. Major oil-producing countries, including Saudi Arabia, Iran, and Russia, are lobbying hard to strike this article from the draft, framing it as an overreach that threatens their economic interests. They argue that the treaty should focus only on waste management and recycling, not on limiting production — even though just seven countries account for two-thirds of global plastic production, according to recent data. In fact, just 18 companies are responsible for over half of all global polymer production.

This pushback is not limited to oil monarchies. Since returning to office in January 2025, US President Donald Trump has reversed many of his predecessor’s environmental policies. The US now stands alongside petro-states in supporting a watered-down treaty, devoid of hard production caps.