Global smartphone revenues cross $100 bn in second quarter of this yr

NEW DELHI: Global smartphone revenues grew by 10% year-on-year (YoY) in Q2 2025, crossing the $100-billion mark for the first time ever in a second calendar quarter, according to the latest report by Counterpoint Research. In contrast, global smartphone shipments increased by just 3% YoY during the same period. The global average selling price (ASP) also reached a new second-quarter high, rising 7% YoY to nearly $350.

“Apple strengthened its lead in revenues driven by strong performance of the 16 series across geographies, benefitting from the broader premiumization trend. Shipments in the US were front-loaded in the quarter due to tariff uncertainties. Meanwhile, the iPhone 16e drove sales in Japan, making it one of the fastest growing regions for Apple. Emerging markets like Middle East Africa, and India continue to show strong growth,” Jeff Fieldhack, research director at Counterpoint.

Revenue share: Apple dominates

Apple remained the top revenue-generating brand, capturing over 40% of global smartphone revenue in every quarter and hitting 43% in Q2 2025. Samsung held the second position, with a revenue share of 15%–19%. Brands like Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo held smaller shares, reflecting their focus on budget and mid-range devices. This highlights how Apple’s premium strategy allows it to earn a much larger portion of industry revenue despite selling fewer units than Samsung.

ASP trends: Consumers spending more

Apple continued to have the highest ASP, increasing from $858 to $879 during the quarter. Samsung’s ASP stayed above $300, supported by a mix of premium and mid-range models. In contrast, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo had much lower ASPs, ranging between $152 and $274. The overall global ASP reached $347, showing that consumers globally are spending more on smartphones.

Shipment share: Samsung ships more, Apple earns more

Samsung led in terms of units shipped, with a market share between 17% and 20%. Apple followed with a 15% to 16% shipment share. Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo made up the rest of the market. Oppo saw the fastest shipment growth, while the others remained relatively stable.

This contrast between unit sales and revenue share underlines the strength of Apple’s high-margin business model—Samsung sells the most phones, but Apple makes more money.